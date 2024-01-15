Cricket 19 PC Full Game Download Free

Ashes Cricket is one of the most popular cricket games that you can play on your PC.

Today we are going to talk about a sequel to the game in which Asda to some extent

It surpassed its ancestor in terms of popularity and new features. Are you someone who

Do you enjoy PC games? So here is a game you can try. Cricket 2019 is a game

which is similar to its ancestor in many ways but has many praises to offer to the

the same too. Here you can take a look at the various features that this installment of the

game offers. Mark our words: you will not be disappointed.

Cricket 2019 Game Download for PC

Name Cricket 2019 Initial release date May 28, 2019 Editor Large ant studies Modes Single-player video game, Multiplayer video game Gender Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows Developers Large ant studies Category PC Games > Sports

What is the game about?

Cricket 2019 is a sports game that you can play on your PC, your PlayStation and also

on a variety of other platforms. You can play this in both single player and

multiplayer mode. The gameplay of this installment of the series is practically the same.

Just like all the other installments before this one. The player has several

matches in which you need to compete with other teams.

The keybinds are super simple to master and work just like the previous ones.

only fees. A cricket lover would surely feel hooked to

the amazing gameplay and amazing features of the game. The realism of the game is what

I would attract first and then the gameplay. One of the most balanced games of the

series, cricket 2019 is a game that could get you hooked in no time.

How to play

The playability of a game is practically the main reason behind its popularity.

among his players. Too easy and simple gameplay would make the game

An uninteresting and overly difficult game would appeal to only part of the player.

population to enjoy the game.

Cricket 2019 and all previous installments of the game series, however, until today.

been able to achieve a balance in its gameplay. In fact, with this latest installment, they have

introduced a new feature in its game. Now you can start the match from any point of

he. This feature is called scenario mode. Through this you can start on any default

point in the game.

Game Features:

Cricket 2019 has a whole new set of features in addition to the already existing amazing ones.

Here we will look at some of the features that you can enjoy in the game.

The video quality of a game is very important for a player to enjoy it. Cricket 2019 has some excellent graphics that would give an effect that would make the player feel like he is the one playing on the field.





The latest update allows players to play whatever type of match they want. Be it the World Cup, ODI or any other match, you can choose based on which one you want to play. Games are available for both men’s and women’s cricket teams.

This PC game not only allows you to play different types of matches but also allows you to get a taste of what the life of a cricketer would be like. You can take multiple runs in this game just like a real-life cricketer would do. This only adds to the realism aspect of the game.





Although it is primarily a PC game, it can be played on any IT platform. You can play it on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch or even Windows. The game also has single-player and multiplayer modes available. Therefore, the game is perfect to play at times when you are alone at home getting bored or even with friends.

This is a completely new feature that is available in Cricket 2019. This feature allows you to start the game from any predetermined point in the game that says. It’s quite an interesting feature to play and helps maintain the feeling of excitement in the game.

We have reached a point where we can summarize the facts that we had to present to you. Now it is your decision whether you will indulge in the game or not. If we had to guide you further, we would surely encourage you to try it. After all, you can’t get a proper idea of ​​all the features and the entire game without trying it out hands-on.

How to download Cricket 2019 Instructions for PC

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Cricket 2019 for PC button

: Click on the Download Cricket 2019 for PC button Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Cricket 2019 for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Cricket 2019 – Minimum system requirement

Processor: Intel Core i3-3210 / AMD Athlon II X4 555

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

OS: Windows 7 (x64) or higher

VIDEO CARD: Radeon HD 6670 or NVIDIA Geforce GT710 with minimum memory of 2 GB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 25 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2 GB

Cricket 2019 – Recommended system requirement

Processor: Intel Core i5-4200 / AMD Phenom II X4 970

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 10 (x64)

VIDEO CARD: AMD Radeon R9 390X or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 with minimum 2GB memory

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 25 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2 GB

Frequent questions:

Can you play on Play Station? Yes of course. The game can be played on a variety of platforms, including your Play Station.

How many players can play the game? The game has multiplayer and single-player modes available. Therefore, it can be played both by a single person and also with other people.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.