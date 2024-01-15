Subnautica Download Full Game PC For Free (v71744)

If you are fascinated by oceans or vast bodies of water, Subnautica is the game for you. This is an open world survival action-adventure game developed by Unknown Worlds Entertainment.

Name Subnautical Initial release date December 16, 2014 Designer charlie cleveland Engine Unit Genders Survival game, Action-adventure game, Open world Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Macintosh operating systems, Microsoft Windows, Classic Mac OS Developers Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Panic Button Games, Grip Digital, Shiny Shoe Category PC Games > Action, Adventure

The game allows you to explore the vast oceans after crash landing on an alien planet called Planet 4546B. You must know how to collect resources to survive and confront underwater creatures.

Subnautica was originally released for Windows in 2014. But they released a new version for Mac OS X the following year. A year later, the game became available for Xbox One users. As for PlayStation 4 players, they received the game much later in 2018.

This is one of the most popular games out there. It has already sold over five million copies as we speak. Considering the huge popularity of the game, the creators are planning to release a version for Nintendo in 2021. Not only that, but they also released a sequel to the game called Subnautica: Below Zero. It was released for early access in 2019.

If you are interested in knowing more about this wonderful game, you should read this article.

What is Subnáutica about?

Subnautica is an ocean-themed game developed and published by Unknown Worlds Entertainment. The game was first released in 2014, but the craze is still high. The creators have confirmed that they will release a version of the game for Nintendo in 2021.

The game is to explore the unknown alien planet by traveling in submarines and diving. The entire game takes place underwater, where players face numerous creatures and fight for their survival.

The alien planet called 4546B is almost water. They arrive on the planet after their spaceship, Aurora, crashes. To survive, players must know how to collect resources and use them in the right place. This is the game where your diving skills are tested.

The underwater world is full of creatures, resources and threats. Crafted submarines and equipment are offered to help players explore lush coral reefs, underwater cave systems, volcanoes, and more. You have to give everything to face the dangers and survive in the game.

This is a first-person game set on a future water planet. There is only one long-term survivor who is the protagonist of the game. It is up to the players to make the most of the limited resources they are provided. Players must learn about the new environment and improve their situation by themselves. In the process, they need to collect resources, better equipment, and save themselves from threats. There’s a chance you might even find your way home.

Overall, this is a pretty exciting action-adventure game. If you haven’t played it yet, you should try it now. It is available for both PC and console users.

How to play

As already mentioned, Subnautica is an action-adventure game set in an open-world environment. This is a first-person survival game where players control the protagonist stranded in a remote ocean on an alien planet.

The main objective of the game is to explore the underwater depths and survive threats. At the same time, players must also complete various tasks and collect resources. As in any other game, resources are very important. Aside from that, players also need to collect equipment, submersibles, and bases. Throughout the game, you will be able to interact with various species of wildlife under the ocean.

Most of the game takes place underwater, with two explorable islands. At the beginning of the game, you must select a difficulty mode. You have four options to choose from. This includes Survival Mode, Freedom Mode, Hardcore Mode, and Creative Mode. You will be presented with challenges depending on the model you select.

Each of the modes has something special in store. The different game modes are what make Subnautica more interesting. If you love challenging games and oceans, you must try this game once.

Subnautica Features

Subnautica comes packed with features. It is thanks to these features that the game is so fantastic. For those who have not played the game yet, here is a brief overview of the features.

There are four different game modes available. This includes Creative Mode, Survival Mode, Extreme Mode, and Freedom Mode. You must choose a mode when starting a new game. All game modes are different and have special features to offer.

The life of a game lies in the graphics. Unless a game has good graphics, it doesn’t feel good to play. In this case, Subnautica will not disappoint you since the game has quite good graphics. It may not look very realistic, but it’s good enough to get players hooked.

Subnautica is a multiplatform video game. It can be played on both Windows and Mac. Not only that, but it is also compatible with consoles. If you have a PS4 or Xbox One, you can play this game with ease.

Resources and equipment to collect.

The game offers many resources and tools to players. You must collect them all to use them in the game. Resources are needed to get new tools and they are very important.

Subnautica is a unique game created by Unknown Worlds Entertainment. It is an action and adventure game but it takes place underwater. If you want to try something new, you should try this game.

How to Download Subnautica PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Subnautica PC button

: Click on the Download Subnautica PC button Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Subnautica PC for free

Subnautica: minimum system requirements

Processor: Information

CPU SPEED: Intel Haswell 2 cores/4 threads @ 2.5Ghz or equivalent

RAM: 4GB

OS: Windows Vista SP2 or later, 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: Intel HD 4600 or equivalent

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 6 GB

Subnautica: recommended system requirements

Processor: Information

CPU SPEED: Intel Haswell 4 cores/4 threads @ 3.2Ghz or equivalent

RAM: 8GB

OS: Windows Vista SP2 or later, 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GTX 550 ti or equivalent

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 6 GB

Frequent questions

What did Subnautica develop? Subnautica is developed and published by Unknown Worlds Entertainment.

Where is Subnáutica developed? Subnautica is set on an ocean world on an alien planet called 4546B.

What is the goal of the Subnautica game? The main objective is to explore the depths of the ocean and survive the threats there.

