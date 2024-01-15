Geometry Dash Free PC Game Download Full Version (v07.24.2021)

Platformers are classics and have a decent fan base. A game like Geometry Dash with exciting music can be a good option if you are also looking for an engaging platform game. Check out this mini live disco version.

Geometry Dash game download for PC

Name geometry board Initial release date Platforms Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Windows Phone, Mac operating systems Developer RobTop Games Editor RobTop Games Mode Single player video game Genders Platform game, Indie game Category PC Games >Independent

There are bright lights, electrifying beats, and a challenging platform to keep you engaged. This game is full of geometrically designed shapes that are very difficult to avoid. Get the perfect combination of a fast platform once again.

About the game

Geometry Dash was released on December 23, 2014. The game is developed and published by RobTop Games. It will offer you a twisted platform that is difficult to conquer. You can find many attractive features and of course disco-type music. The game’s puzzles can be challenging and it’s hard to beat the typical geometric shapes. You may find it very interesting due to the unique obstacles in the video game.

The video game has multiple labels and is specially designed for PC. Now you can also get the app version of the game, which can be played on mobile phones. Geometry Dash is a suitable example of a family game.

How to play the game

The main objective of the game is to traverse geometric shapes. So, as a participant, you should focus on the words in front of you and review them. With the functional keys you can jump, slide down and move faster across the platform. The background music will keep you charged, but you must get through.

With the help of the level editor, you can also create a unique level. While playing, you can unlock many icons and shape your skills with the help of items to customize your characters. Practice as much as you can to level up in the game and earn many achievements and rewards with your good performance.

Game features

It is an original game in which you will find a world with loud music and that also challenges you with its environment of geometric shapes. Learn more about the game features in the tips.

The pace of this game is very refreshing. You will find the music to be unique and attractive. Background music will keep you active in the game; It will thrill you and give you goosebumps with the rhythms.

Make a video version of yourself to participate in the game. The game will allow you to create a client version of an African character with the help of different icons, which you unlock in different colors. Practice both shots as if there were a new board feature in Game 2. Increase the qualities of the game to the players’ high capacity. You can also practice to level up the scale.

Don’t forget to collect your rewards at the end of each round. There are many opportunities available for players to earn exciting rewards as well as achievements for good performances.

When you play, you will be able to master the art of unlocking new items. With good performance, you can get icons that are accessible. If you are a Steam member, you will get two unlocked items as a reward.

Geometry Dash is a decent platform game. It has created an exciting atmosphere that can keep players interested. With puzzles like platform games, you can have a good time to kill boring time. All the new features also added value to the game, making it more fun.

Geometry Dash: minimum system requirements

OS: Windows XP

Processor: 2.0+ GHz

Memory: 512 MB RAM

Graphics: OpenGL 2.0 support

Storage: 100 MB available space

Geometry Dash – Recommended System Requirement

Operating system: Windows XP 10

Processor: 2.0+ GHz

Memory: 512 MB RAM

Graphics: OpenGL 2.0 support

Storage: 100 MB available space

Frequently asked questions

Can I get early access to the game? There is no early access available yet.

Do I need to download the game from Steam? Yes, you can download the game from Steam and from the official website.

How much space is needed to download the game? You need around 100 MB of available space to download the game.

Can I play the game offline? Yes, you can also play offline and practice.

