Crumble Cookies Comes to Guayanabo

After seven months of operations on the island, the series break the cookies into pieces will open its second store this Thursday, February 8, but this time in the Plaza Caparra Shopping Center guyanabo,

in interview with new dayengineer gilberto monteS, who along with his wife Marilee MarreroThe owner of the franchise rights in Puerto Rico, indicated that the investment in the new location was approximately $550,000.

The store is next to the post office and near Marshalls. It occupies approximately 1,750 square feet and will create 25 direct jobs.

“We are extremely pleased with the reception Puerto Rico has given Crumble Cookies. There are customers who come to us every week, and others who, today, come for the first time,” Montes said of the first store which is in the Plaza del Parque shopping center in Bayamon.

The business specializes in cookies that are prepared from scratch daily, with no frozen dough or products reheated in the microwave. A feature of Crumble Cookies is that it has over 275 different flavours, and its strategy is based on changing the menu regularly, offering only six flavors each week.

Montes, who was general manager of UTC Aerospace Systems, an aerospace company in Puerto Rico, said he has no regrets about stopping being an employee to become an entrepreneur. According to him, one of the many satisfactions he gets as an entrepreneur is being able to create employment opportunities for young people.

Most of the employees who work at Crumble Cookies average between 20 and 25 years old, he said. They are responsible young people committed to their work, who have the potential to move up within the company. Three pastry chefs are now supervisors, he said.

“I thank God we get employees with experience in baking or the food industry. We have a good balance of employees,” the businessman stressed. Marrero is in charge of recruitment.

For Guayanabo’s opening, 65% of new employees had the opportunity to work at least one day in a Bayamon store. This allowed them to handle the entire process of making the product as well as serving the public, taking orders and delivering cookies.

In form of bayamon, the Plaza Caparra store will be selling “Mystery Cookie”, an event that the franchise celebrates one week every month. That week, Crumble Cookies offers one surprise flavor from Monday through Wednesday and another flavor from Thursday through Saturday. Montes indicated that the two establishments will have different flavors of mystery cookies.

“They will be the flavors that we Puerto Ricans love S’mores with marshmallowThe BrowniesOr chocolate ones.

Bayamon customers can order through the Door Dash platform, and starting next Monday, the service will also be available in Guaynabo. Additionally, the chain is in talks to add Uber Eats service very soon.

Other than this, Montes and Marrero plan to open a third Crumble Cookies in Caguas this year. The opening is scheduled for late 2024.

In Puerto Rico, Crumble Cookies is open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm. They are closed on Sundays.