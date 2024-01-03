The dog escaped from there and attacked more than 10 people including many children who were playing.

This Wednesday, a stray dog ​​​​in a park located in the northern area of ​​Tokyo, Japan, attacked 11 people, nine of whom were children, who were playing in a recreational area on the outskirts of this Japanese capital. The injured had injuries on their legs, so they had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

By: The Herald

Moments after the attack, some witnesses called for emergency services to come to the point. It was the fire brigade that immediately responded to the call for help, where a man aged around 40 was reported to have been bitten on his leg. It was discovered that his injuries were not life threatening.

Where did the dog attack happen in Tokyo?

The attack occurred in a park in the city of Isezaki, located about 100 kilometers northwest of Tokyo, where a Shikoku Inu dog escaped from its owner’s house because it was tied to a leash, so it decided to escape after the gate opened.

According to the report released by the Isezaki Fire Department, at least 11 people were injured due to the attack this Wednesday, including nine children who were enjoying some leisure time in the park. The report detailed that the injuries mostly affected the victims’ legs, so most of them received medical attention at a nearby hospital.

To read more, click here.