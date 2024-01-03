Actor Gaten Matarazzo wants more deaths like ‘Game of Thrones’

did you get that? stranger things Is it too sensitive towards its lead actors? If so, you’re joining Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo’s camp! When during a panel at MegaCon in Orlando, Florida, a fan asked Dustin Interpreter what he would change about the Netflix series if he had the power, this is what he said…

Gaten Matarazzo at the premiere of ‘May December’ in Los Angeles in November 2023 – Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

“It may sound strange, but we should kill more people. This series would be much better if the stakes were taken to the next level, as at any moment, any of these teens could die. I think we’re playing the security card too much. ,

“We” is directly aimed at the series’ two writers, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer.

Like “Game of Thrones”

The 21-year-old actor, who has survived the Upside Down for eight years (4 seasons, 34 episodes), is therefore hoping for a series that will end in the apotheosis. And its game of ThronesWhere “no man is safe from being vanquished at any time”, which seems ideal for him as a model for keeping the audience in suspense.

Words that echo those of Millie Bobby Brown, who in 2022 called the Duffer brothers “little girls” and encouraged them to “have a state of mind.” game of Thrones “. Will actor pressure affect the fifth and final season? As Gaten Matarazzo responded to another fan, he “legally” has no right to say anything about a sequel other than “it will happen” His colleague David Harbour, for his part, declared the final season “very touching”.

We’ll be content with that while we wait for the broadcast, which shouldn’t arrive before next year.