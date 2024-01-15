Cuban citizen who was allegedly murdered by police in Havana dies

A Cuban police officer will be responsible for the death of Luis Yassel Mesa BritoOn March 5, a woman suffering from mental illness was beaten up due to a false complaint.

The news was reported in the Facebook group “Condemning crimes in Cuba”, where it was detailed that the 38-year-old man had gone out to walk his grandson when a woman suddenly started shouting: “Let me go. ” Son ! He takes my son!, pointing to Luis Yscel’s grandson,” he mentioned.

In the publication they specify that the police arrived at the scene and, without confirming the veracity of what the woman said, they handcuffed Luis Yscel and “brutally” beat him.

Later, after performing an ultrasound at Calixto García Hospital, they declared the young man dead because of the injuries he sustained from the blows inflicted on him.

In the comments section of the publication, a woman who described herself as close to the deceased explained that “That guy didn’t mess with anyone, I knew him, he was from my area, it was all a mistake on his part.” When the woman said that they took away her child, that child did not belong to that woman at any time, that child was her grandson.

He said that the woman also hit the boy.

Too, luis rodriguez perezhusband of political prisoner angelica garridoOne of more than a thousand people arrested and prosecuted for demonstrating during the historic 11J protests in Cuba, said he was aware of the unfortunate incident and referred to the hospital as “the place is full Is”.

At the time of publication of this note, Cuban authorities have not reported the incident.

An incident of police misconduct in Holguín was recorded on social networks last November A police officer took violent action while trying to arrest a man inside a houseAccording to a family report, where he attacked him, his ex-wife and their minor daughter.

In December, Cuban mother Euness Rodríguez González condemned how police brutally beat her son, who is also from Holguín., David Alejandro Perez Rodriguez (22 years) allegedly without any reason.

Similarly, in Baracoa, Police officers are allegedly responsible for the death of the youth Arrested while transporting half a bag of powdered milk.