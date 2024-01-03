Cuban father murdered in Havana

A 35-year-old Cuban man, a native of Santiago de Cuba but living in Havana, was stabbed to death by several people during a party in Santa Felicia in the Havana municipality of Marianao early Sunday, it has been confirmed. CyberCuba A friend of the victim.

Deceased identified as Cuban Yasmani Ramos SilveiraWas the father of a small child.

“He arrived at a party and a friend of his ex-girlfriend – who apparently did drugs – asked some guy to stab her because she gave him a cookie, which is a lie because she was a highly respected, Was a helpful person.” Awesome father and good son,” our source detailed.

“First they hit him on the head once which stunned him. He ran to the corner of 41st and 88th, he tried to run because he lives across the street, on the same street, but the entrance to his hallway But he lost strength and then he fell and was stabbed several times. He got to the hospital alive and there they put him in two arrests and he couldn’t overpower them because one of the wounds with the knife they had given him was in his lung.”

The deceased’s friend complained about the police version, according to which Yasmani was the victim of an attack to rob him. He insists that this is not true and that he was the victim of a completely premeditated attack against him.

“The police are saying it was an attack, which is a lie, they ended his life in front of his mother, who had come to Havana four days earlier because he told her he wanted to live with her so that he could There’s nothing else to do.” in santiago”he explained.

It is not clear how many people attacked him, but it was around six people. It is unknown whether police managed to arrest anyone.

“I would like justice to be served because he didn’t deserve this. That guy was very nice.”He concluded.

“EPD, my condolences to your mother and family, my friend, may God and Oggon glorify you. This news has troubled me a lot. I still can’t believe it. You were a selfless friend, a tremendous human being, a good father, a friend… what they did to you is criminal. Rest in peace, Yasmani Ramos,” the Internet user known on social media as “Ledesma Ledesma” wrote in an emotional Facebook post.

Internet user “ML Musa” also joined the request for justice, which he defined as “An exemplary man, a worker and a fighter, but, above all, a good father and friend.”

This end user promised the deceased that they would take care of his young son and do everything possible to find those responsible for the murder. “They will have to pay for what they did to you.”He pronounced the sentence.

Ruth Barzaga Cepero, apparently the victim’s partner, was also disappointed.

“Oh my mulatto, I do not know how to express the pain that my heart feels for your loss. Today I feel like the saddest woman and at the same time happy because in life we ​​were the happiest couple in the world, but I am devastated by the loss of you, my king,” the woman started her heartfelt post. wrote.

He concluded, “I am deeply saddened by your departure. You left me physically but I know that your star will always shine on me.”

The murder of Yasmani Ramos Silveira is part of a wave of rising violence that has hit Cuban society in recent months.