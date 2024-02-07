How much does it operate this Wednesday, February 7th

See how much savings dollars, card dollars and tourist dollars trade for in Argentina. Also know how much dollar bills are quoted at Banco Nación, and blue dollars, MEP dollars and CCL dollars.

He official dollar -Closed on -without taxes $817.92 For buys already $877.03 For sale , in return, dollar bill In this National Bank in over $808.50 For buys already $848.50 For sale ,

blue dollar have talked around $1,150 According to a survey of Limit In the caves of the city.

For his part, Central bank (BCRA) Bought for US$167 million , like that, so far month Do deposits US$429 million , However, this Tuesday he registered Payments to International Organizations So the total balance of the wheel showed that of booking of monetary authority US$598,000 fell Until US$26,392 million ,

He wholesale dollar not allowed $829.50 per unit, or 50 cents above Monday’s close.

How much does the blue dollar trade at today, Wednesday, February 7

He dollar blue concluded in $1,115 For buys already $1,145.00 For saleAccording to a survey of Limit In the caves of the city.

How much were MEP dollars sold for today, Wednesday, February 7?

He mep dollar quotes on $1,183.93, Thus Spread With the official exchange rate it is located in 42.7%,

CCL dollar value today, Wednesday, February 7

He Dollar cash with settlement ,CCL) works in $1,254.17. like that, Difference is located in this exchange rate with official 51.2%,

Dollar Card Price Today, Wednesday, February 7

He dollar card or touristAnd this dollar savings (one of two Hamdard) ended at $1,357.60,

Crypto dollar price today, Wednesday, February 7

He crypto dollar or bitcoin dollar works on $1,217.19According to bitso,