Discounts on cell phones sold by ETECSA! Discover the new prices of offers.

This week, the Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA) has launched a new discount offer on its cell phones for sale. How are the prices now? We will explain in detail below, as well as which offices to buy them from.

According to this new promotion, which has been revealed by its official website, there is a significant discount of almost $100 (MLC). ETECSA has launched “unique” offers for those who can make payments on a variety of cell phones and mobile phones in all its offices nationwide.

The communications monopolies in Cuba insist that “do not miss this unique opportunity” to renew your phone at a price that they consider incredible, although the “ordinary Cuban”, who does not earn his salary in foreign currency, Doesn’t think so. ,

You want to know more? We invite you to continue reading to learn the wide range of options available. Additionally, these price cuts on ETECSA cell phones on the island are always for a limited time.

Some phones can be purchased from abroad for your relatives in Cuba, but most phones are purchased with cards in Freely Convertible Currency (MLC) at some offices.

ETECSA cuts prices on cell phones in Cuba

In recent months, ETECSA has taken part on several occasions to reduce the prices of cell phones available for sale in its offices, apparently in need of hard currency.

On this occasion, according to its website, a Samsung A515F, selling for 335 USD, That’s about a $100 discount, since it was selling for $420.

Other cell phone prices reduced at ETECSA are: the LG K41S, which is currently sold for 177 USD, the TCL T766J is being sold for 251 USD, in a significant reduction, because previously they would have been sold for more than 300 USD Were. Finally, there’s also another Samsung A315G that’s currently reduced to $291, whereas previously it was upwards of $350.

As with previous promotions, ETECSA customers will generate controversy for several reasons, the first of which is that these prices are not affordable for the average Cuban’s pocket.



