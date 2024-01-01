‘Doctors say they can’t get it’ – El Financiero

Maria Olivia Gavino Vargas It suffered a decline last Monday, January 1. He was going to take down clothes hanging from the ceiling of his home in the office of the Xochimilco mayor, in the Santa Cruz Acalpicaca neighborhood, when his foot got caught on the stairs and he fell.

Derived from this, The tibia and fibula of his right leg were injured. It was around 4:00 in the evening, his son Fernando Ramírez Gavino immediately assisted him and seeing the severity of the injury, he decided to take him to the hospital.

There he began his pilgrimage in search of healing.

At midnight this Tuesday, after 30 hours of running around hospitals, the woman is still in pain, waiting for care. It is low income and is not entitled to IMSS nor from ISSSTEThat is why he has not gone to those institutions.

in interview with financialFernando said that he went first Luis Guillermo Ibarra National Rehabilitation InstituteFrom the Health Sector, also known as Xomali Hospital, which is located in the Tlalpan Mayor’s Office.

He said that after a long wait and pleading with local administrators and doctors, They told him that they could not meet his mother.

Later he took her to his Manuel Gay Gonzalez General HospitalAlso from the health sector, where she had to wait for several hours, but in the end they did not even want to take care of her family member and did not give her a reference as to which hospital to take her to.

Fernando said, it was during Tuesday that he took the woman Balbuena General Hospital of the Government of Mexico CityWhere they placed him in the emergency area and after realizing they did not have enough equipment and supplies, they gave him hope.

“A doctor in Balbuena told me that since they did not have it and in fact I had made the badge for my mother for which I had paid 1,900 pesos that I had to get it, and when we returned the doctor was not there And the rest of the staff ignored it and they told me they couldn’t do it anymore. Get it.

,In all the hospitals they tell me, ‘I don’t have space here.’ ‘I don’t have an X-ray’, ‘I don’t have an operating room’ And with that argument they beat me and they don’t want to take care of my mother,” the 50-year-old man said. “I’m angry that they don’t take care of me

She said the doctor treating her in Balbuena, whom she identified as Miguel Angel Neri Morales, head of the emergency area, insisted that they could not take her mother. “They say they won’t accept him, no matter what he does.”

Now Fernando is pleading for the intervention of some authority so that his mother can be taken care of.