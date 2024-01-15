Dollar in Colombia: What is the exchange rate quoted today, March 14?

With its value increasing after days, dollar in colombia Went down again. The price for this Thursday is $3,908.02Which is equivalent to a decrease of 0.3% compared to the previous day (11.84 pesos).

The value of the currency remains below four thousand pesos. Source: Freepik.

TRM decreased by 18.07% (861.74 pesos) compared to the same day last year and decreased by 0.53% (20.98 pesos) compared to the same day last month.

related news

This trend of changes goes hand in hand with the warning from the Bank of the Republic, which indicated that the dollar’s behavior will be exposed to widespread volatility due to factors occurring at the national and international level and possibly short-term stabilization.

By its end, always guided by the data of the entity, the price will average $4,081 pesos per dollar, an encouraging outlook since it will be far from the peaks recorded during the first months of 2023. Regarding inflation, the trend is expected to go downwards and fall to 5.61%, still far from the three-digit ideal.

The trend of dollar in last 15 days was like this