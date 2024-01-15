Dollar in Colombia: What is the exchange rate quoted today, March 14?

Admin 2 hours ago Business Leave a comment 53 Views

With its value increasing after days, dollar in colombia Went down again. The price for this Thursday is $3,908.02Which is equivalent to a decrease of 0.3% compared to the previous day (11.84 pesos).

The value of the currency remains below four thousand pesos. Source: Freepik.

TRM decreased by 18.07% (861.74 pesos) compared to the same day last year and decreased by 0.53% (20.98 pesos) compared to the same day last month.

(tagstotranslate)dollar

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

What to Expect from the Mexican Peso and the Exchange Rate? Key by Bankxico, Investing.com

© Reuters. Investing.com – In the first half of March, strong gains were recorded against ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved