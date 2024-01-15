Dollar Tree: List of stores closing in 2024 mix

Inflation, declining profits, market growth, among other factors, have been decisive for the Dollar Tree store chain, famous for selling most of its products for US$1.25, in making this decision. Close hundreds of branches in the United States and Canada, Which ones actually? At least about 600 stores will close in the “Land of the Stars and Stripes”, whose addresses I will share with you in the following lines. Is your favorite store on the list?

So if you are curious to know what will happen and whether you will be affected, I am here to introduce you to some of the stores that are going to end their operations this year. There are over 600 stores that will be closing, so it’s likely that someone close to you will be closing its doors forever.

Without a doubt, this decision will affect loyal customers who make purchases regularly, taking into account its low prices. As we remember, this retail business offers products from $1.25, which is a bargain compared to other companies that have similar items at a higher price.

These are some of the stores Dollar Tree will close

According to the Solo Dinero portal, a list has been leaked of some Dollar Tree stores that will stop operating by 2024, so check them out so you are informed and don’t be surprised if you are thinking of going there at that point. moment and you find that everything has stopped.

alabama

Slocombe, Alabama: 534 Lawrence St.

Florida

Tallahassee, Florida: West Brevard Street

Illinois

Peoria, Illinois: Two Family Dollar stores will close

kansas

Wichita, Kansas: 13th Street and Broadway

mississippi

Canton: Calle Paz 1074.

Clinton: 222 Clinton Blvd.

Collins: 816 Main St.

Columbus: 202 Alabama St.

Columbus: 60 Mike Parra Rd.

From Kalb: 14916 Highway 16W.

Drawn: 144 W. Park Ave.

Durant: 369 E. Madison St.

Eupora: 1960 Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Flora: 101 Manskar Dr.

Jackson: 3707 S. Sewell Road.

Jackson: 1201 University Blvd.

Louisville: 401 S. Church Avenue.

Monticello: 713 E. Broad St.

Natchez: 395 John R. Junkin Dr.

Newton: 188 Northside Dr.

Okolona: 511 W. Monroe Avenue.

Pearl: 621 S. Pearson Road.

The Pearl: 3123 US Highway 80

Philadelphia: 800 E. Main St.

Quitman: 548 S. Archusa Avenue.

Raymond: 825 E. Main St.

missouri

Humansville, Missouri

Willow Springs, Missouri

nebraska

new Jersey

North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina: Greenfield Street and Carolina Beach Road

ohio

East Liverpool, Ohio: 15 Walnut St.

West Dayton, Ohio: 440 N. James H. McGee Blvd.

South Carolina

Clearwater, South Carolina: 4403 Jefferson Davis Highway in Clearwater

Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia: Campbell Avenue and Federal Street

West Virginia

Elkins, West Virginia

