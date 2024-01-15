Download WWE 2k17 PC Game Free Full Version

Some games are based on sports entertainment. One of the best of its kind is the WWE franchise that has taken the gaming industry by storm. WWE wrestling has led this genre of games for quite some time. WWE 2K17 is another installment that has gained great popularity due to its attractive features and visual effects. If you are a wrestling fan, this is among the best. Players who want to enjoy wrestling as their favorite WWE wrestler can get a unique experience by playing this game.
WWE 2k17 game download for PC
|Name
|WWE 2k17
|Initial release date
|October 11, 2016
|Editor
|2K Games, 2K Sports
|Series
|WWE 2K
|Platforms
|
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows
|Modes
|
Single-player video game, Multiplayer video game
|Developer
|Yuke’s, Visual Concepts
|Category
|PC Games > Sports
Let’s delve into the brief description of this installment of the WWE gaming universe. It will help you get one of the most interesting games.
What is the game about?
WWE 2K17 is a
WWE 2k17 – Minimum system requirements
- Processor: Intel Core i5-3550 / AMD FX 8150
- CPU SPEED: Information
- RAM: 4GB
- OS: 64-bit: Windows® 7 (latest updates)
- VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon HD 7770
- PIXEL SHADER: 5.0
- VERTEX SHADER: 5.0
- SOUND CARD: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card
- FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB
- DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB
WWE 2k17 – Recommended system requirements
- Processor: Intel Core i7 3770 / AMD FX-8350
- CPU SPEED: Information
- RAM: 8GB
- OS: 64-bit: Windows® 7, Windows® 8 (8.1) or Windows® 10 (latest updates)
- VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 770 / AMD GPU Radeon R9 290
- PIXEL SHADER: 5.0
- VERTEX SHADER: 5.0
- SOUND CARD: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card
- FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB
- DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB
Frequent questions
Can we create our superstars in this game?
Yes, this game is equipped to create the option that helps you choose your own player by customizing their attributes.
Do we need to have a graphics card installed for the PC version?
Yes, this game needs a dedicated graphics card that helps in getting a great virtual experience.
Will we be able to fight and perform movements like the real one?
Yes, the player’s movements and fighting style are the same as the real one.
