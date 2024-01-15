Download WWE 2k17 PC Game Free Full Version

Some games are based on sports entertainment. One of the best of its kind is the WWE franchise that has taken the gaming industry by storm. WWE wrestling has led this genre of games for quite some time. WWE 2K17 is another installment that has gained great popularity due to its attractive features and visual effects. If you are a wrestling fan, this is among the best. Players who want to enjoy wrestling as their favorite WWE wrestler can get a unique experience by playing this game.

WWE 2k17 game download for PC

Name WWE 2k17 Initial release date October 11, 2016 Editor 2K Games, 2K Sports Series WWE 2K Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Modes Single-player video game, Multiplayer video game Developer Yuke’s, Visual Concepts Category PC Games > Sports

Let’s delve into the brief description of this installment of the WWE gaming universe. It will help you get one of the most interesting games.

What is the game about?

WWE 2K17 is a

WWE 2k17 – Minimum system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-3550 / AMD FX 8150

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

OS: 64-bit: Windows® 7 (latest updates)

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon HD 7770

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

WWE 2k17 – Recommended system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i7 3770 / AMD FX-8350

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

OS: 64-bit: Windows® 7, Windows® 8 (8.1) or Windows® 10 (latest updates)

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 770 / AMD GPU Radeon R9 290

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Frequent questions

Can we create our superstars in this game? Yes, this game is equipped to create the option that helps you choose your own player by customizing their attributes.

Do we need to have a graphics card installed for the PC version? Yes, this game needs a dedicated graphics card that helps in getting a great virtual experience.

Will we be able to fight and perform movements like the real one? Yes, the player’s movements and fighting style are the same as the real one.

