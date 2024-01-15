EA Sports Cricket 2007 PC Game Download Free Full Version

Surely there are many people among the many cricket fans who at least for once have thought and wondered what it would feel like to be in the shoes of the cricketers they like. Even if you couldn’t do it in real life, the world of video games can help you fulfill your wish. Simulation games are known for their realistic approaches to gameplay and attempt to bring real-life activities to life. EA Sports Cricket 2007 PC is one of those games that allows you to live your dream even if it is in a virtual world. This game is one of the installments in a series. To know more about the game, you can continue reading. We have presented you with a brief introduction to the game that understands the gameplay and the features it has to offer to its players.

EA Cricket 07 Game Download for PC

Name Cricket 07 Initial release date November 14, 2006 Editor EA Sports, Electronic Arts Modes Single-player video game, Multiplayer video game Series Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 2 Developers HB Studios, EA Vancouver Category PC Games > Sports

What is the game about?

The game was developed by EA Canada and HB Studios and published by EA Sports. Cricket 07 is one of the installments of the Cricket series of the game and can be played in both single-player and multiplayer modes. However, one small drawback is that this game can only be played on PS2 and Microsoft Windows.

The game is quite similar to most simulation games. Its main objective is to create a world similar to the real world. Here you can make your dreams come true and in a fun way. Cricket 07 offers you various tours where your favorite players must have been too. You can play on behalf of the player you admire most on your team. This again adds to the excitement and idea of ​​realism here.

How to Play

The gameplay of the game is a fairly important aspect of a player’s gaming experience. There should be a perfect balance between simple but not too simple and interesting to play and not too complex. Well, it looks like Cricket 07 has done just that.

The game allows you to play a variety of different matches. From a world championship, world series, playoffs and test matches to tours, this game gives you the opportunity to experience it all. You can even choose the tours you would like to experience. In games and matches, you can control up to four or five players at a time and have the opportunity to play with your favorite player.

Game features:

The features of a simulation game are what underpin the entire game. If the game does not have a collection of top-notch features that would benefit the player to experience better gameplay, the popularity of the game would automatically decrease. Fortunately for Cricket 07, this has not been the case. It has all the features that a proper simulation game should have. Let’s look at some of them.

The pillar on which a simulation game is based is realistic video effects. Cricket 07 has a good quality video that gives the player the feeling of playing on the field. This hooks the player into the game and gives them a certain enthusiasm for winning the games.

The controls that players have to use in the game are not that complex. They are also not too simple that anyone can master the game. It’s a perfect balance. This is important as it encourages players to improve their game without discouraging them.

Play with your best player

The game matches allow you to choose the players with whom you want to continue in the game. Cricket 07 has all the countries participating in the matches and thus gives you the opportunity to choose your favorite player. At the same time, the game allows you to manage 4 to 5 players.

Single and multiplayer modes.

Cricket 07 gives you the option to play in single player mode or also play with your friends in multiplayer mode. This way, you can play it at home instead of getting bored alone or even enjoy time with friends in the multiplayer mode that the game offers you.

The only possible drawback that the game has is the lack of variety of platforms to run on. But apart from that, Cricket 07 as a simulation game is excellent in almost every other aspect.

EA Cricket 07 – Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Pentium III or Athlon equivalent

CPU SPEED: 1GHz

RAM: 256MB

Operating system: Windows 2000/XP

VIDEO CARD: 32 MB video card with 3D acceleration compatible with DirectX 9.0c (NVIDIA GeForce2+ / ATI Radeon 7500+ / Intel 865, 915)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 32 MB

3D: Yes

DIRECTX VERSION: 9.0c (Included)

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 1.2 GB

DVD-ROM: 8x DVD-ROM. This game contains technology intended to prevent copies that may conflict with some DVD-ROMs, DVD-RWs, and virtual drives.

EA Cricket 07 – Recommended System Requirements

CPU: Pentium 4 or Athlon equivalent

CPU SPEED: 2GHz

RAM: 512MB

OS: Windows XP

VIDEO CARD: 128 MB video card with 3D acceleration compatible with DirectX 9.0c (NVIDIA GeForce FX+ / ATI Radeon 9500+)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 128 MB

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 2.0

VERTEX SHADER: 2.0

DIRECTX VERSION: 9.0c (Included)

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 1.2 GB

DVD-ROM: 8x DVD-ROM. This game contains technology intended to prevent copies that may conflict with some DVD-ROMs, DVD-RWs, and virtual drives.

Frequently asked questions

Where can I play? The game, Cricket 07, can only be played on Play Station and Microsoft Windows. This is just one drawback that can be shown of the game. If you’re looking for games that can be played on a wide range of platforms, there are of course many more simulation games to choose from.

How many types of games does EA Cricket 07 allow? The game allows for a variety of single-player game types. You can choose between matches of 50 overs or matches of 10, 20 or even 5 overs. It also gives you the option of playing long matches or 4-day first class matches.

