Prince of Persia 5: The Forgotten Sands PC Game Download Full Version (Incl. Door Bug Fix)

Prince of Persia is one of the most popular game titles in the world of video games. It is a cross-platform game developed and published by Ubisoft.

Prince of Persia 5: The Forgotten Sands is the fifth installment in the Prince of Persia series. The game was released in 2010 in North America and Europe. It marks the return of the plot established by Prince of Persia: Sands of Time.

The game takes place in the seven-year gap between Sands of Time and Warrior Within. If you want to know more about this game and its features, read this article.

Prince of Persia 5: The Forgotten Sands Game Download for PC

What is Prince of Persia 5: The Forgotten Sands about?

Prince of Persia 5: The Forgotten Sands is one of the best games in the entire series. It is an action-adventure game released in 2010. Due to its cross-platform nature, you can play it on both PC and console. It is compatible with PS3, Xbox 360, Windows, Wii, PlayStation Portable and Nintendo DS.

The game follows the story of an unnamed Prince and is the fifth entry in the Prince of Persia series. It is played in a third-person perspective.

The Prince is sent to King Solomon’s territory to study with Malik, his brother. But upon his arrival, he finds the place under siege and Malik frees King Solomon’s army in an attempt to save the territory. He later realizes that he has freed an evil Djinn named Ratash who is destined to destroy humanity by keeping him trapped for years.

The Prince, with the help of Razia, a water Djinn, embarks on an epic adventure in which he will learn the true meaning of leadership. During his journey, he will realize that great things come with a great price.

There are different versions available for the game. Each of these versions is developed for a particular platform. Not only that, but each version also comes with a different story. However, the main version is still the one released for PC and console.

The game received mixed reviews for its implementation of various gameplay elements. Following the game’s release, the entire series was put on hold in 2013.

How to Play

As mentioned above, The Forgotten Sands is the fifth entry in the Prince of Persia series. This is an action-adventure game that follows the story of a Prince. Like previous versions, it retains the same puzzle environment and platforming elements. Not only that, but it also features combat similar to what was introduced in Warrior Within.

The game is powered by the Anvil game engine and sees the player fighting against over 50 or more enemies at a time. The highlight of the game is the Djinn powers.

In the game, the Prince must fight Arena’s army with the help of Razia’s elemental magic. The Prince can wield the powers of time and the four elements. The enemies are of different sizes and the Prince must fight them all. For best results, players should form chain attacks and connective combos. This can be done using all the powers of the Djinn.

The climax will require players to use all the power gained. Players need to earn more XP points to create longer and stronger attacks. Powers such as stone armor, ice blast, and whirlwind can be upgraded up to six times. With stronger attacks, you will be able to defeat enemies easily.

The good thing about this game is that it is available on all major platforms including Playstation, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo DS, and Wii. However, stories may vary depending on the version of the game or the platform it is played on. In the main console and PC version, the Prince learns new powers throughout the game.

The biggest addition made is the elemental powers that serve as power-ups. These powers help enhance the Prince’s ability to fight enemies. There are four core powers including fire, wind, ice and earth, and each of them can transform differently during battles. On top of that, you also have minor powers that players must purchase.

Features of Prince of Persia 5: The Forgotten Sands

The game is packed with features. All the features make the game more attractive for the players. Those of you who haven’t played the game yet should take a look at the features.

Prince of Persia 5: The Forgotten Sands is a cross-platform game. It can be played on both console and PC. The best thing is that it is compatible with almost all major platforms including Playstation, Windows, Wii, Nintendo and Xbox. However, stories may vary depending on the platform they are created for.

A good part of a game’s success is based on the characters and The Forgotten Sands has many standouts. The main protagonist of the story is the Prince. Other important characters include Razia, Malik, Ratash and King Solomon. Players can control and play Prince.

Another great advantage of the game is the images. A game without good visuals is never attractive. But fortunately, Prince of Persia 5: The Forgotten Sands comes with excellent graphics and visual effects. Without a doubt, the quality of graphics has improved a lot nowadays. But back then the Prince of Persia series was one of the titles that featured excellent visuals.

Talking about the main story of the game, it is quite engaging. Like the previous release, the story follows the Prince who is sent to King Solomon’s territory. He must fight the sand army and Ratash to protect humanity. Additionally, he possesses the power of all four elements along with some minor powers.

Prince of Persia 5: The Forgotten Sands is one of the best games you will play. The Prince’s gripping story never fails to impress players. Like the previous release, Forgotten Sands is also quite attractive. If you haven’t played yet, you should do so now.

How to Download Prince of Persia 5: The Forgotten Sands Instructions for PC

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the button Download Prince of Persia 5: The Forgotten Sands for PC

: Click on the button Download Prince of Persia 5: The Forgotten Sands for PC Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Prince of Persia 5: The Forgotten Sands for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Prince of Persia 5: The Forgotten Sands – Minimum System Requirements

CPU: 2.6 GHz dual-core Intel Pentium D or AMD Athlon 64 X2 3800+

RAM: 1 GB Windows XP / 2 GB Windows Vista, Windows 7

Operating system: Windows XP (SP3) / Windows Vista (SP2) / Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: 256 MB DirectX 9.0c compatible card with Shader Model 3.0 or higher (NVIDIA GeForce 6800 / 7 / 8 / 9 / 100 / 200 / GTX series or ATI RADEON X1600 / HD 2000 / HD 3000 / HD 4000 / HD 5000 series)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 8 GB

Prince of Persia 5: The Forgotten Sands – Recommended System Requirement

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.2 GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 4400+ or ​​better

RAM: 2 GB Windows XP / 4 GB Windows Vista, Windows 7

Operating system: Windows XP (SP3) / Windows Vista (SP2) / Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: 512 MB DirectX 9.0c compatible card with Shader Model 3.0 or higher (NVIDIA GeForce 6800 / 7 / 8 / 9 / 100 / 200 / GTX series or ATI RADEON X1600 / HD 2000 / HD 3000 / HD 4000 / HD 5000 series)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 8 GB

Frequent questions

When was Prince of Persia 5: The Forgotten Sands released? Prince of Persia 5: The Forgotten Sands was released on May 18, 2010 in North America and on May 20 in Europe.

What company developed Prince of Persia 5: The Forgotten Sands? Prince of Persia 5: The Forgotten Sands is developed and published by Ubisoft.

What is the first version of Prince of Persia 5: The Forgotten Sands? The main version of Prince of Persia 5: The Forgotten Sands is the one that is released for PC and console.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.