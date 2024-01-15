Star Wars: Battlefront iOS/APK full version free download

STAR WARS(tm) Battlefront is an action/shooter game that gives gamers and fans an unprecedented opportunity to experience and participate in iconic Star Wars battles.

Players can choose from many different soldier classes, jump into any vehicle, or climb any frontline turret, and challenge the universe planet by planet in online multiplayer with friends, or play offline with select single-player modes.

Single-player modes include Instant Action, Galactic Conquest, and the narrative-based Historical Campaign mode, where players can experience all of the thrilling Star Wars battles from Episode I to Episode VI, fighting from different perspectives throughout the game. of all four factions.

Take on the role of a frontline soldier and every weapon and car you encounter can be yours. Make sure you fight the Empire face to face, or put down rebellions, either alone or with an army of soldiers behind you.

