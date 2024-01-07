Earthquakes in Mexico today, Sunday, January 7 – with the latest earthquakes reported via SSN Live | National Seismological Service CDMX Micro Earthquake | mix

View report of National Seismological Service (SSN) With the latest tremor in Mexico, which is one of the countries in the world with the highest incidence of seismicity due to its geographical location in the Pacific Ring of Fire. In fact, most of the territory of the Mexican Republic lies between the North American, Cocos, Riviera and Pacific plates. Similarly, according to researchers National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)The number of earthquakes occurring each year is 90 whose intensity exceeds 4 degrees (60%) on the Richter scale.

According to the SSN, what items should you have in your emergency backpack for an earthquake in Mexico?

Earthquake in Mexico today, 67 January 2024

When and where was the epicenter of the earthquake? Consult this article Latest news today on earthquake in MexicoSunday, January 7, 2024, according to the official live report updated in real time from the National Seismological Service (SSN).

Remember to consult the instructions provided by the Mexican government to be prepared before, during, and after an earthquake. Always remain calm and spread peace of mind to your loved ones. Prepare an emergency backpack with food, clothes, and a first aid kit. Call the nearest authorities to your area to respond to emergency cases.

It is advisable to remain calm during and after an aftershock or earthquake and follow the advice learned during the SSN exercise. Always keep an emergency backpack ready with everything you need to survive for several days in the event of any natural disaster. Download the Sky Alert, SASSLA, and MyShake apps, which are very useful for preventing earthquakes (all three are available on iOS and Android).

How to communicate with the National Seismological Service (SSN)?

It is important to know evacuation routes and meeting points in case of an emergency. If you would like more information about seismology, you should call 55 5622 222 (ext. 38706) from anywhere in Mexico or 52 55 5622 2222 (ext. 38706) if you are abroad. Needed Opening hours are 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.

If you want to share seismic reports you need to dial 55 5622 2222 (ext. 38706) anywhere in the country or 52 55 5622 2222 (ext. 38706) if you are abroad.

You can also write to the email contacto@sismologico.unam.mx which belongs to the National Seismological Service (SSN). Another option is the suggestion email: webmaster@sismologico.unam.mx.

Which states in Mexico have a SASMEX seismic alert?

SASMAX provides updated data on earthquakes in the following states: Mexico City (CDMX), Puebla, Acapulco, Chilpancingo, Morelia, Oaxaca, Toluca and Morelos (which broadcasts warnings for Mexico City). Overall, more than 25 million people in seismic risk areas benefit.

How does the SASMEX seismic alert work to detect earthquakes in Mexico?

What should I do if a strong earthquake occurs in Mexico?

The National Seismological Service (SSN) shares the following recommendations on what to do when an earthquake occurs.

Stay calm and find a seismically safe place.

Lean against a wall or under a sturdy desk or table.

Turn off the power and turn off the water and gas valves.

If you are on the road, stay away from buildings, poles and power lines.

If you are at a group event, the person should stay in their place and protect their head and neck with their arms. Apart from this, you also have to follow the instructions of the people in charge of security at the venue.

Create a family emergency plan and practice it regularly

If you are driving on a tunnel, bridge or highway, you should drive slowly and stop after leaving the area.

Keep an emergency kit in your home, car, and work

Earthquake in Mexico: What should be in a disaster emergency backpack?