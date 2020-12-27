Emma Roberts’ birthday tribute to her son brings out all the emotions

Emma Roberts smiles at a Swarovski event.

Emma Roberts’ son, Rhodes, is three years old, and scream queens Sitara is a proud mother.

Roberts shared picture Her Instagram grid on Wednesday showed her and her son in a sweet embrace. She captioned the photo, “Happy Birthday to the sweetest soul. I love you Rhodes! Here’s to 3!” This black-and-white shot was captured by photographer Victor Demarchelier.

Emma Roberts Rhodes Birthday Instagram Screenshot

The actress shared even more words of love for her son on her Instagram Story, posting a photo of her holding Rhodes outside, as well as a shot of a Christmas ornament that featured his photo. “HBD angel boy,” Roberts wrote. The story also revealed that she calls her son “Rhodey” for short, which is very cute.

Rhodes was born on December 27, 2020; His father is Garrett Hedlund, formerly of Roberts. , The pair called it quits in January 2022 but remain committed to co-parenting their child.

Emma Roberts as Rhodes in Christmas Ornament

Roberts has previously spoken about how being a parent has impacted her journey towards a plastic-free lifestyle. “A lot of things in the baby space are plastic, like bottles and toys, but I try to buy wooden toys and things that are better for them and better for the planet,” she said. Marie Claire In 2021. “I want the air to be clean and the oceans to be clean, and if I can make small changes that will leave a better world for our children, that’s really important.”

Between being a mom and filming the new one American Horror Story In installments, Roberts is staying busy. But she’s never too busy to stop and appreciate the little things and celebrate her son’s accomplishments like this.