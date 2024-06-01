Chivas: Cristian Calderón and a phrase that infuriates the fans

cristian calderon Starred in one of the most relevant transfers in the transfer market Completion 2024, Chicote did not reach any agreement with the management of the Sacred Herd and will now protect the colors of America, an operation that generated a lot of noise Liga MX,

The left back was involved in an episode of indiscipline with Alexis Vega and Raúl Martínez, which led to him being sidelined from the team for several weeks. Cristian Calderón did not agree to the terms of renewal with Chivas de Guadalajara and will now be in the category of eternal rival.

Although Chicote has not been confirmed as the new reinforcement of America for a very long time, the truth is that the former Chivas de Guadalajara had words that infuriated the red and white fans. And Cristian Calderón assures that Águilas is the biggest club in Mexico,

“There is a lot of talk about my arrival, but I prefer to perform on the field. People welcomed me very well. When I reached here, my family saw my happiness. I think here, this club and this organization is the greatest thing,The footballer expressed in an interview with America’s official channels.

Twitch will not be a starter in America

Despite all the noise generated by Cristian Calderón’s signing for America, The truth is that Chikote will not be a starter, The left back must earn a starting position at eternal rival Chivas de Guadalajara, so an extremely complex path awaits him.

According to journalist Gibran Arraige, Cristian Calderon will arrive in the US team as a substituteAt least for the start of Clausura 2024. Andre Jardin’s first choice will be Luis Fuentes, an experienced full-back who will continue with the Azulcrema club for the next six months.

It is worth noting that Chikote accepted A series of sections dealing with issues of indiscipline, a necessary condition for Aguilas to agree to hire him. That is why it will have a series of demands similar to those raised by the Chivas de Guadalajara board.

survey Do you think Cristian Calderon will be successful in America? Do you think Cristian Calderon will be successful in America? yes, he has the level to achieve it No, he doesn’t have the necessary discipline 107 people have already voted

When do Chivas and America face each other?

Chivas and America will meet on March 16

Knowing the Liga MX calendar, Sacred Flock already knows when it will face Águilas in the Clausura 2024. The Rojiblancos will play the National Classic on March 16In the duel corresponding to matchday 16, which will take place from 9:00 pm (Central Mexico Time).