This is what this pickup will look like in its roughest and most capable aspect

A designer imagined what the rudimentary and cheap Toyota Hilux Champ would look like, being an all-terrain and very capable pick-up, does this sound good to you?

Toyota recently revealed to the world toyota hilux champion, a multi-purpose version of the Japanese pick-up, more rudimentary and cheaper. Now, an artist kolesa.ru imagined what it would look like arctic truckAn expert in off-road tuning, will modify it.

Before going into details, it’s worth remembering that this new pick-up comes with the promise of being a A versatile, practical and above all, an affordable vehicle. Actually, this is the production version of Toyota IMV 0 Concept.

Since the artist was not completely convinced by the appearance of this pickup, he added a more ground clearance And it has big wheels High profile tyres. Add larger wheel arches and extensions.

Toyota Hilux Champ in its roughest and most off-road version

As if that wasn’t enough, it has been installed with a full set of windshield pillars, sills, modified side walls and a snorkel. additional lighting In the front part. In addition, it featured a frame structure and an independent spring front suspension on double wishbones.

In addition, it features a dependent spring rear suspension and some ventilated disc brakes for the front portion, while the rear portions are drum shaped. In fact, this pick-up shares many of the fundamentals Standard Toyota Hilux.

In addition, this pick-up has a unified structure of engines from the standard Hilux, such as the 2.0-liter naturally aspirated gasoline scheme capable of reaching 139 hp and 183 Nm of torque, and with 2.7 liter 166 hp and 245 Nm torque.

Similarly, this truck offers a 2.4-litre diesel version, which is capable of generating 150 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque. However, everything indicates that it will be offered in the future Hybrid and all-electric options.

Sandy Garcia Tarrazona. Digital Estimate: Kolesa.ru