Samaj Kalyan serves approximately 1,000 girls and boys across eight family meeting points in the region during 2023

The Government of Castilla-La Mancha has assisted approximately 1,000 girls and boys at eight family meeting points in the region during 2023, and they have conducted more than 7,300 interviews.

In addition, during the fiscal year 2023, this regional family meeting point program has served 689 families and 979 minors, of which 500 are boys and 479 are girls, thanks to a multi-disciplinary team composed of psychologists, social workers and teachers. Thanks to thematic teams. These services include institutions that facilitate the minor’s visitation to the noncustodial parent and other members of the biological family.

The object of the family meeting point is the father, mother or persons exercising legal guardianship, brothers, sisters or the extended family of the minors for whose benefit the intervention is carried out, provided that at least one of them or the minor himself is registered or Be his habitual residence. In the region of the Autonomous Community of Castilla-La Mancha.

In these centers, family members are brought together in situations of crisis due to separation, divorce, couple breakup or family conflict, with temporary interventions of psychosocial and socio-pedagogical nature by specialized professional teams.

Thus, the purpose of this resource is to comply with the visitation regime, to normalize the relations of the different parts of the family unit, to provide complete autonomy and independence from the resource to the different agents, and to contribute to emotional and emotional development. minor.

As of 2022, there were seven family rendezvous sites, one for each provincial capital and two others located in Talavera de la Reina and Alcazar de San Juan. In April 2023, a new point was opened in Helin, fulfilling the commitment of President Emiliano García-Paez, with the aim of improving the quality of care for children and parents in the province of Albacete.

Similarly, at the regional level the program is run in collaboration with the Amifam and Collabora entities, with a total amount allocated to the program for 2023 of 1,489,779.20 euros, subsidized through the calls of the General Directorate for Childhood and Family. Of childhood and family.