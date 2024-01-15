Electric car sales are falling worldwide: why?

This is a serious blow to a trend that remains dynamic: According to RHO Motion, sales were still growing 69% in 2023. But manufacturers expect a significant slowdown in 2024.

In EuropeAccording to Bloomberg forecasts, growth will be only 5%.

It is in Germany where disillusionment with electric vehicles is highest. After eight years of growth, sales are expected to be lower than last year.

This is a blow to all manufacturers Germany It currently represents half of the European market.

The market is also shrinking in Sweden, the Netherlands and Croatia. In usaThe situation remains the same from autumn 2023.

cars are still too expensive

The price war that started a year ago has not been enough to attract new customers. Compared to combustion cars, 100% electric vehicle They are still very expensive.

The high-end segment is saturated. In the mid-range, very few models are competitive. increase in interest rates and inflation has made customers more cautious. And in the case of Germany, the end of subsidies announced in December has sharply reduced the number of potential buyers.

both in Europe Like the United States, motorists have become more attentive to secondary costs. For example In Germany, where electricity prices have risen rapidly, Electric vehicles are less attractive, and with fuel prices low, the transition to electric seems less urgent from a consumer perspective.

Lack of charging facilities Due to this, the enthusiasm of the drivers has also reduced. For all these reasons, customers sensitive to their carbon footprint are more likely to choose hybrid cars. This is the segment that remains the strongest in terms of electric car sales.

Industry goes backward

Some manufacturers are incurring losses fully electric model, 100% of power plants in the United States are shutting down, While production lines dedicated to internal combustion engines have been reopened.

infection in electric vehicles It will be slower than expected. It also depends on the availability of charging stations. Germany has promised one million by 2030. At the moment, there are only 100,000. Forced to limit its spending, the Olaf Scholz government is having difficulty finding sufficient resources.

The target of 15 million electric vehicles on German roads by 2030 is likely to be missed. At present, only 10 lakh are on the road.

The same happens in the United States, where Joe Biden was betting on 67% electric vehicles in 2030, but today they represent only 7% of the US vehicle fleet.