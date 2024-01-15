Cynical practice Opinion

Before Israeli forces launch a ground offensive on Rafah, Joe Biden has demanded from Benjamin Netanyahu a credible evacuation plan for the corner of the Gaza Strip on the border with Egypt, where nearly a half million Palestinian citizens live together. If the Israeli Prime Minister follows the methodology used so far, he will soon attack without paying the slightest attention to the recommendations…

Before Israeli forces launch a ground offensive on Rafah, Joe Biden has demanded from Benjamin Netanyahu a credible evacuation plan for the corner of the Gaza Strip on the border with Egypt, where nearly a half million Palestinian citizens live together. If the Israeli Prime Minister follows the method he has used so far, he will soon attack without paying the slightest attention to the recommendations of his close ally. According to those most familiar with the human condition, the disaster being prepared will be of apocalyptic proportions. An entire army could not enter an area so densely populated and where there was a shortage of supplies and even roofs for shelter without causing rout and even massive massacre.

No matter how good Biden’s willpower is, an evacuation plan does not exist. There is only one plan that can protect the lives of Gazans and that is an indefinite ceasefire, which Netanyahu has refused to negotiate. His extremist government specializes in the perverse practice of skepticism, including ignoring Washington’s advice after verbally acknowledging and even confidently confirming that it is following it. It accepts the need to fight under the rules of international humanitarian law, guarantee basic supplies and the protection of populations, and focus on freeing hostages and eliminating Hamas, but then does exactly the opposite.

If this has been the situation so far, with an unbearable death toll, there is nothing to conclude that Rafah will not be evacuated, its population will not be exterminated and ultimately expelled. The lives of Palestinians, and even those of their remaining captives, barely matter to Netanyahu compared to the absolute value he places on total victory as the sole objective of his war. No one can accept that Israel has a legitimate right to defend itself by destroying the entire Gaza Strip, turning it into an uninhabitable hell, and then handing it over to radical and supremacist settlers to make its expansionist projects a reality and a messiah. Reaches the limit of handing over.

There are many ministers, deputies and even soldiers of various ranks who distinguish neither in their words nor in their actions between the terrorist militias and the entire civilian population of Gaza. The growing suspicion is that they do not want to be limited to just Hamas, but also Palestine and its national demands, the idea of ​​their own state in Gaza and the West Bank, ending with the shared capital of Jerusalem and at least nominal and negotiable recognition. Want to be. Of right of withdrawal. This is the only troubling and credible plan on the table of the Council of Ministers headed by Netanyahu. Instead of the horizon of common life between Palestinians and Israelis that the international community demands, the only proposal at the moment is a project of endless war.