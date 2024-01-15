Ilya Topuria’s stunning knockout of Alexander Volkanovski gives Spaniard the crown: UFC 298 results

We had a historic night of mixed martial arts in the Octagon ufc 298 with Ilya Topuria knocking out Alexander Volkanovsky to be crowned as new featherweight champion Dethroning the person who was the king of the division since December 2019.

A Impressive right hand knockoutWho will always be remembered, gave Topuria the distinction as the first Spanish UFC champion in history Seventh win in seven matches in the company since his arrival in 2020Five of them in the first or second round.

Apart from this, other important battles also took place, such as internecine fighting. robert whittaker And Paulo Costa, the two best middleweights in the world, with the Australian winning by unanimous decision. Too merab dvalashvili won by unanimous decision henry cejudo,

“It’s time to take the UFC to Spain. Conor McGregor, if you still have the balls, I’ll be waiting for you in Spain”The new champion boldly announced after his victory. Will we soon see Ilya defend his belt at the Santiago Bernabéu?

UFC 298 live: comments and live results

Ilya Topuria defeats Alexander Volkanovski! impressive knockout bullfighterWho connected Volkanovski first with a demanding overhand right, then with a left and finally knocked him out with another brutal right, putting the Australian to sleep.

round 1: Volkanovski does the work he’s looking for, managing to keep Topuria at distance with kicks and jab. The champion added a little more volume, the Spaniard wants to be more powerful. They both had good attacks, in fact they both deserved to win this.

Sporting News Card: 10-9 Volkanovski (10-9).

The battle has begun!

Both Topuria and Volkanovski are already in the Octagon. The moment of declaration of war.

Time for the long awaited battle! Volkanovski vs. Topuria.

Robert Whittaker returns to winning waysWith an intelligent and effective fight against Paulo Costa win by one unanimous decision With cards 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28. At the end of the first round Costa landed a powerful kick at him but the bell saved the Australian, who then took charge of the fight very well.

What a wonderful co-star we saw! #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/r9hXjp4VZr

– UFC Espanol (@UFCESpanol) 18 February 2024

Since 2015, only Israel Adesanya and Darius du Plessis have managed to overtake Whittaker.

co-main event moment: Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, ranked third, faces Paulo Costa, who has not fought since August 2022 and has won only once since 2019.

remains undefeated ian machado gary: 13 wins in 13 appearances as a professional for the 26-year-old Irishman, who defeated him in a tight split decision Geoff Neal And after the fight with some exchanges he was insulted by the public.

The third fight comes on the main card: Ian Machado Gary and Geoff Neal They face each other in a top ten welterweight match.

merab dvalishvili Reached 10 consecutive wins, surpassing henry cejudo By unanimous decision with three cards of 29-28. Will a title opportunity come for Merab for the bantamweight title against the winner of Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera? For Cejudo, this could have been the last fight of his career.

Victory by submission for Anthony Hernandez! Latino finished Kopylov with a rear-naked choke in round 2.

UFC 298 main event begins: middleweight fight between Russians Roman Kopylov and mexican american Anthony Hernandez,

The initial battles are over Brazilian Amanda Lemos wins passed unanimously mackenzie dernWith three cards of 29-28

Another knockout! Brazilian in just one minute of the second round Marcos Rogerio de Lima defeated Junior Tafa of New ZealandJoe entered the heavyweight fight at the last minute this evening to replace his brother Justin Tafa.

Nakamura wins via unanimous decision Thanks for the great work on the floor, with three cards of 30-27.

undefeated japanese Rinya Nakamura and ecuadorian carlos vera They face each other at bantamweight.

Great knockout! Zhang Mingyang finished off Brandon Ribeiro in just one and a half minutes of fighting.

There will be four more battles in the second round of the preliminary stage, with the feud of Amanda Lemos vs. Mackenzie Dern and Marcos Rogerio de Lima Vs. Junior Tafa as the main attraction.

Result of First Preliminary Examination: Danny Barlow knocked out Josh Quinglan at welterweight in the third round, Oban Elliott won by unanimous decision over Valentine Woodburn at welterweight, and Miranda Maverick did the same against Andrea Lee at flyweight.

Welcome to Honda Center Stadium! Tonight is UFC 298, the event in which Alexander Volkanovski will put his featherweight title on the line against Ilya Topuria, in addition to several other bouts.

