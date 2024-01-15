Europa Universalis IV updated version free download

Paradox Development Studio returns with the fourth installment of the critically acclaimed Europa Universalis series.

This grand strategy classic lets you control a nation over four thrilling centuries. Control your nation and dominate the world with unparalleled flexibility, depth, and precision. Create new historical records for the world and create a long-lasting and prosperous empire.

Beginning with the Renaissance, maps show the pre-Renaissance world. Choose one of hundreds of nations and lead them until the age of revolution. However, you can start the game at any time with past monarchs as well as other rulers.

Many exciting events in the history of our time are available for you to explore, from the simplest Civil War to world-changing events such as the Protestant Reformation. Find and settle New Worlds and resist European conquerors.

