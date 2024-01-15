God of War-3 PC Game Download Full Version

God of War 3 is an action-based adventure game created by Santa Monica Studio. The game was eventually published by SCE, also known as Sony Computer Entertainment. Initially, it was released for the PS3 or PlayStation 3 console on March 16, 2010.

God of War-3 game download for PC

Name god of war 3 Initial release date March 16, 2010 Designer Todd Papy Series God of War Awards VGX award for best heel, VGX Award for best PS3 game, BAFTA Games Award for Artistic Achievement Platforms Playstation 4, Playstation 3 Developers SIE Santa Monica Studio Category PC Games > Action

This game is the fifth inclusion in the God of War series, which is seventh in chronological order and the last in the Greek era franchise. It is also a sequel to God of War-2 released in the year 2007. It is somewhat built on the theme of Greek mythology and is set in the ancient period of Greece. The only reason for this game is revenge.

What is God of War-3 about?

The protagonist is controlled by the players and by Kratos, who is considered a former god of war after being betrayed by Zeus, his father and the king of the Olympian gods. He provided the ignition of the Great War, in which Kratos ascended Mount Olympus until the Titan Gaia abandoned him. The spirit of Athena serves as a guide for the game and helps Kratos fight monsters, titans, and gods to search for Pandora, which is necessary to open Pandora’s Box, defeat Zeus, and end the Age of the Gods. Olympics.

The game was awarded with numerous eminent awards, among which one was “Most Anticipated Game of 2010”, as well as the best game for PlayStation 3 at the 2009 and 2010 Spike Awards consecutively for video games and the best achievement award. artistic at the 2011 award. BAFTA session also known as the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. The second best-selling game of this series had a huge demand in the market and almost 5.2 million copies of this game were sold.

How to Play

The gameplay of this game is the same as the previous editions, targeting combo-based combat with the help of the players’ primary weapon which is the Blades of Exile and secondary weapons obtained throughout the game. It makes use of quick-time events in which the player plays in a timely order to defeat bosses and potential opponents.

The player can make use of four magical attacks as well as a power-enhancing ability as substitute combat options, and there are interesting features such as platforming and puzzle components. Compared to previous editions, God of War-3 offers a renewed magic mechanism, various opponents and new editions, new camera angles and easy to download content.

Features of God of War-3

If you have a player of God of War-3 or previous editions of this series, you should know the basic features it offers. But there are certain additional features in this edition, so let’s take a look at the game features:

Players can find many new weapons in this game, such as Blades of Exile, Claws of Hades, Blades of Athena, Blades of Olympus, Nemesis Whip, and Nepean Cestus. All these weapons are very attractive and attractive which were not in any previous edition. There are many more weapons included in this game but the ones mentioned here are eminent and can make your gaming experience worthwhile.

There are many magic tricks offered in this game. These cheats include Sparta Army, Soul Summon, Divine Reckoning, etc. Army of Sparta uses Blades of Exile and Soul Summon uses Claws of Hades.

The best part of this game is the accessories you get. Some accessories offered are the head of Helios, the bow of Apollo, and the boots of Hermes. The head of Helios is the sun god. Kratos uses it to blind his enemies, illuminate all dark regions and reveal all secrets.

There are several relics in the game such as the Fury of Sparta, the Trident of Poseidon, the Wings of Icarus and the Ice Storm of Boreas. Rage of Sparta is a new rage modal used by Kratos. It is similar to Rage of Titans and Rage of Gods from the previous editions of the game series.

Heavenly possessions are also known as divine possessions. These are magical things that were once dedicated to the gods and can now be discovered hidden in different locations in the game series. Once these things are found, they can be used while playing on the second try. Such possessions include the Garter of Aphrodite, the Ring of Hephaestus, the Chalice of Hera, the Helm of Hades, etc.

There was critical acclaim for God of War-3 when it was released, with a reviewer known as IGN mentioning redefining scale in video games. It has been appreciated for the graphics, specifically Kratos, which IGN called the best-looking video game of all time.

How to Download God of War-3 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download God of War-3 for PC button

: Click on the Download God of War-3 for PC button Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy God of War-3 for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

God of War-3 – Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K CPU

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1 (x64)

VIDEO CARD: Geforce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 35 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

god of war 3 – Recommended system requirement

Processor: Intel Core i7 4790k

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 16GB

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1 (x64), Windows 8 (x64), Windows 10 (x64)

VIDEO CARD: Geforce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon R9 290

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 35 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

Frequent questions

Can you play this game on all platforms? You can play this game on all gaming consoles including PS3, PS4, PC and all others.

Are there new features in this version? There are several new features that you can find in this version of God of Wars. These features can make the game even more attractive to you.

How can you play this game? You can play this game by downloading and installing it on your device. Once installed, you can start playing it.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.