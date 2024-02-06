“Exaggerated”: the viral discharge of a Buenos Aires doctor in front of a crowd of patients coming for treatment from the province

CABA hospitals collapsed due to the number of patients coming for treatment from Buenos Aires province

A video went viral this weekend in which a Doctors at Argerich Hospital He had a heated conversation with a dozen patients from Buenos Aires who came to the guardHe complained about the slow speed of service.

“We’ve been here for four hours,” You heard a woman say. The doctor, completely overwhelmed by the allegations, starts asking them where they have come from for treatment. “I come from La Plata”, Another one of them says. “From Florencio Varela”, “From here to Zapiola”, “From Aldo Bonzi”, “From Avellaneda”, The people present kept saying.

Noting these reactions, the doctor was emphatic in his defense: “No one came from La Boca. Here I serve and have resource capacity for patients from the federal capital, especially La Boca. That’s why I have more workload. everyone comes here,

“I’m careful about who I can take care of because this oncology hospital has washed its hands of it,” the doctor said, referring to an IOMA patient who came to a Buenos Aires hospital. “One person from Avellaneda also washed his hands,” he said, referring to the health crisis the Institute of Medical Assistance Work (IOMA) is going through. Due to late payments and chronic medical benefit costs, Many professionals in Buenos Aires decided to charge additional costs to their patients and others stopped providing care altogether.

“So wait a while and I’ll take care of you,” the surgeon excused himself.

At the end of the video, when the doctor continues to explain the reasons for the delay in care, people reproach him that no one told them that they were overwhelmed by the capacity of the guards.

“Wait for me because there is no one else and they haven’t invented the bunk bed yet. The doctor replied before returning to his office, “I would like to ask you for a little time and take care of you.”

“So, four more hours?”, a woman replied, confused. “Or five…” The doctor fell silent, walking towards his workplace. “You are courageous!” Another woman shouted angrily at him, who then threatened to kill him. “Burn everything.”

A tense confrontation broke out between a doctor and patients in the guardroom of the Argerich hospital in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of La Boca.

Official sources of the Buenos Aires government said infobae That these types of situations are not new. In fact, the Ministry of Health is working to strengthen primary care through Health and Community Action Centers (SESACs) so that residents can get care in their neighborhoods with their family doctors, and not in public hospitals. He explained, “The images in the video are exactly what we want to avoid, the fall of the guards.”

Historically, public health utilization in the city is 60/40. 60% are from Buenos Aires and 40% from other cities, the majority from the Buenos Aires suburbs. This index has remained relatively stable for several years, although Buenos Aires health officials are cautious because they believe that demand from people from other provinces may increase due to the economic situation.

National representative and former Buenos Aires governor María Eugenia Vidal shared that video and tweeted: “These are the consequences of neglect of public health in the province of Buenos Aires: CABA hospitals collapsed and health workers exhausted. “Axel Kicillof’s disability is a price to pay for Buenos Aires and all of Buenos Aires.”

For her part, Buenos Aires lawmaker Graciela Ocaña said: “We need Governor Kicillof to take charge of his responsibility to provide health to the inhabitants of the province and guarantee the operation of IOMA.”

And he gave as an example that although the city has a health infrastructure that can help resolve emergencies, “the province has to pay the city to take care of its neighbours” because that money “does not go to health workers.” should be used for better wages.” And improve the system.