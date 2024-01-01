First person to receive Neuralink brain chip

Elon Musk says the first person has received a neural implant from his controversial brain chip startup Neuralink. Musk revealed this information in a tweet posted on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The tweet simply says:

The company has been searching for several months for a candidate for its experimental surgery, which aims to implant a tiny microchip in the top layer of a person’s skull. Once installed, the chip is expected to provide a number of scientific and health benefits, including the ability to measure brain activity and provide new capabilities to people with physical or mental disabilities.

The company said this first operation was designed as part of a trial to test the safety and effectiveness of the implant as well as the medical procedure that installs it. From Musk’s tweet, I think we can assume that Neuralink not only found a suitable candidate but successfully implanted him with the company’s brain chip.

To integrate the Neuralink chip, a human surgeon is tasked with cutting a small hole in the patient’s skull, after which a robot called “R1” is responsible for performing the “extremely delicate” process of stitching the bones together. It happens. The company makes electrified implants that go directly into a person’s brain. If the surgery is successful, the company’s hardware is designed to rest on the part of the patient’s skull that was removed, just below the skull, while its tiny cables send data back and forth between the brain and the server. Take back. Weird startup.

The identity of the patient who underwent surgery is unknown. Neuralink has said it wants to initially focus on providing solutions for people with physical and mental illnesses, and it intends to initially perform procedures on quadriplegics. Some experts argue that technology can benefit people with disabilities. Over time, the company wants to move toward creating new forms of cyber “enhancements” for everyday people: what Musk is referring to As a transhumanist “brain hack”.

Since its founding in 2016, the company has been on a mission to use neural implants and experimental science to usher in a new era of computer-brain interconnections. For years, the company tested its implants on animals. While many of those test subjects—monkeys, pigs, and sheep—are still alive today, some are (well, maybe) “over some) what’s wrong with it Duration Sacrifices are being made. Some people reportedly died quite gruesome deaths, leading to allegations “Weird” animal abuse and Lawsuit from a group of doctors, However, the company now claims that its operations are safe. Startup Received FDA approval to human clinical trials last May.