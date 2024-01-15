“Fix everything that needs fixing”, Padrino Lopez’s plan to “transform” the fandom

Nicolas Maduro’s government Launched a plan for its “necessary changes” Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), This was announced by the Defense Minister this Sunday. Vladimir Godfather.

“In the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, due to the circumstances we have faced, we have decided to launch the Ayacucho 2024 plan, within the framework of the 7T, to carry out the necessary changes.” The Chavista minister said in a message published on his account X.

The ‘7T’ is an executive program, announced last January by Nicolás Maduro, which includes “Seven Strategic Lines” For the economic improvement of the country and its social transformation.

In a video accompanying his message, Padrino indicated that the project would bring change fanb It “will be implemented immediately and includes a “deep process” of changes to fix everything that needs to be fixed.”

However, the official did not provide details about the aspects included in the plan, named ‘Ayacucho 2024’, nor the timing when it would be implemented.

On January 24, Padrino reported the expulsion of 33 FANB soldiers “involved in conspiracies” against the government, including the assassination of President Maduro.

The minister then assured that the armed forces would “deal with” traitors, noting that “fraud and disloyalty means breaking the laws of military honor.”

These expulsions came after the Prosecutor’s Office announced the arrest of more than thirty people – civilians and military – who were allegedly involved in five plots, including the assassination of Maduro and attacks on military installations.

After learning of these alleged conspiratorial plots, Maduro called on FANB members to “remain alert and prepared for whatever happens”, as well as to show their loyalty to the government in the face of any plans that violate the Constitution. Called for.

