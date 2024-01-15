3 Juices That Will Help You Energize Naturally

Our weekend is on its final stretch, we’re already thinking about all the activities we should do for our week, and, of course, in our itinerary, we must 3 Add Juice Preparation that give us energyAnd that helps to maintain us in the best conditions.

start us Morning With the best attitude you can and, perhaps, after a weekend full of partying, or going out on the town, they have made Your body is more tired than usual. For this reason, we must think of an alternative that can help us carry out our activities.

Sometimes, physical wear and tear is inevitableTherefore, it is important to consume foods that provide us with all the relevant nutrients and juice can be an excellent option. For the most part, they are made up of Fruits that provide us with vitamins and nutrientswhich causes our body to fill energySo learn how to prepare something for your week.

1. Green Juice

Material

a cup of pineapple

eight spinach leaves

a piece of celery

four sprigs of parsley

a quarter cup of water

snow

Preparation

In a blender we put our cup PineappleThe Spinach leaves, celery, parsley ice and cup of water, until everything is liquid. After this only this juice is given It is recommended to take it every morning before starting any of our activities.

2. Apple Juice with Chia

Material

a green apple

half cucumber

a stalk of celery

a teaspoon of chia

a cup of water

Preparation

All we have to do is put all our ingredients into the blender. After we finish mixing, we serve it and if you want it to be a refreshing drink, you can add ice to it. this juice is one Great source of antioxidants,

3. Orange and Carrot Juice

Material

juice of two oranges

two carrots

juice of one lemon

a cup of water

Preparation

The first thing we should do is peel and cut our carrots into pieces, then put them in a blender and serve immediately. This juice is very effective, we should take it at least three times a week, it has high Vitamin A and C These provide excellent nutrients to our body.