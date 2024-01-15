Do you know the benefits of cryotherapy? This is how ice water bath works on your body

every time there is More adept at cryotherapy, that is, for a bath of almost frozen water. Dutchman Wim Hof, known as the Iceman, is a pioneer in cold therapy, a holistic method that combines physical training (especially breathing) with mental training. According to him, through this technology Autoimmune problems can be improved Such as Crohn’s disease and rheumatoid arthritis.

(What is ‘swimming’: the simple exercise overlooked in Spain to tone the stomach and buttocks in just a few minutes)

Currently it is one of the most popular treatments. In fact, we have seen a lot through social networks Famous people are filling their bathtubs with ice cubes And immerse yourself in them. Hailey Bieber, Chris Hemsworth, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Gianluca Vacci, Pablo Motos, Tom Cruise, Cristiano Ronaldo, among others, have their own cold chambers…

Although it may seem modern, these ice baths They occurred already in the time of Hippocrates in ancient Greece, and were used to get rid of diseases. Roman baths were also built with hot and cold water and in Nordic countries like Finland or Russia this is a tradition deeply rooted in their own culture.

It is very important to follow some guidelines if we want to make an ice bath. To begin with, we should know that cryotherapy can be done in several ways: wet or dry, Tolerance for one or the other depends on the individual.



Dry cryotherapy cabin.

iStock

Wet cryotherapy is done with cold water and the body or parts of it must be immersed in ice water for a certain period of time. For dry, cryotherapy chambers are required, in which Liquid nitrogen or cold air is used To cool the chamber. The temperature inside can be very low indeed, down to -100ºC.

How should this be done?

As a preliminary step you have to do this Train or adapt the body to these baths Or cold treatment. The temperature for the first time should not be below 10°C or 11°C, nor should the duration exceed three minutes. The ideal would be to start with cold water and gradually add colder water to reduce the temperature in the following baths, since we must avoid hypothermia.





It’s hard to get started, but it’s not so unpleasant if done in a friendly way. It is advisable to have a trained mind and be aware of the experience you are going to live. The common thing is that the people who experience it for the first time define it Truthful Shock highly strungWhich is felt in muscles and joints. Hormones and endorphins are released and you feel full of energy afterwards. As you adapt to cryotherapy, the sensations will improve. At this point, it is important to know how to breathe and control it; It should be dark and patterned.

Another important point concerns the outlet of water after the ice bath. it is recommended Do not come in direct contact with heat source, It is necessary for the body to increase the temperature naturally. To do this, it would be good to stretch or move slowly and wear light dry clothes.

Benefits of ice bath or cryotherapy

Reduces pain and swelling Especially in people with arthritis, muscle and joint injuries.

muscle recovery , That is why this technique is being used by professional athletes and athletes after intense training or competitions, as it can help reduce fatigue and muscle pain by stimulating blood circulation.

mood improves Provides more energy, increases sense of alertness and reduces depression, as it helps in the production of endorphins.

Works on skin quality. Some studies indicate that it improves collagen and elastin production, reducing cellulite and improving skin texture.

It helps you lose weight ,

can reduce stress and anxiety control, as well as sleep quality. Mental strength improves.

What happens to our body?

activates the autonomic nervous system , Regulating heart rate, improving breathing and digestion. Because hormones and neurotransmitters are released, a feeling of well-being and more energy are generated.

Increases basal metabolism , The body must be active to counteract this drop in internal temperature, which causes our body to consume more calories and this helps us lose weight.

It has vasoconstrictive effect. Blood vessels constrict, reducing blood flow and this reduces swelling, pain and muscle recovery.

Stimulates the release of endorphins, neurotransmitters with analgesic potential. You may feel a sense of euphoria after taking an ice bath.

Difference

If cryotherapy is beneficial for some people, not everyone can follow it. Pay attention to the differences.