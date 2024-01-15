For not giving her a gift on Valentine’s Day! Woman destroys her boyfriend’s apartment: video

Is revenge as sweet as honey? women what was done recently viral On social networks he confirms the above destroy the apartment and its stuff Friend, when he didn’t get her anything for Valentine’s Day on February 14. And if that wasn’t enough, he now offers his services for revenge on a silver platter.

Via X, formerly on Twitter, a video already shared on Reddit went viral in which a woman confessed to destroying her apartment. Couple And it includes some items like pillows and blankets, after making sure it was his, he bragged on the network like this Revenge Due to not receiving any gift on the occasion of day of love and friendship, Now, she offers her services as a destroyer to women who need help taking revenge.

“Because my friend asked me to post this on Twitter, so ladies: If he doesn’t get you anything for Valentine’s Day you should call 1800-THATGIRL. I’m an expert at ruining houses, regardless. Be it your father, your boyfriend or him. “Dude! We will do the work otherwise your money back is guaranteed!” reads the viral tweet.

The subject’s entire home can be seen in the shots, which span just 27 seconds of recording. The destroyed, because the headboards of the beds look broken and stuffed in places; Similarly, carpets also have stains which could be from paint or makeup. But the most chaotic thing happened in the kitchen, where you can see the refrigerator with its freezer door open and a sink everywhere.

And the woman doesn’t compassion and as part of Revenge I also threw some food and drinks on the apartment floor, as evidenced by a large white milk stain. Although there is not much information yet about this story such as where it occurred or what the reaction of the affected person was, opinions are divided on it on the network.