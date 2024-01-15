Forensic medicine is essential in cases of gender violence

Anibal Navarro

Forensic Doctor at Anibal Navarro Forensic Specialist Center

We are facing a worrying problem related to gender violence in the country, a situation that has increased in recent years and reflects the urgency of working actively to reduce or eliminate it, protecting women in the process. It is important for them to be able to make forensic identification. They can turn to experts, as these professionals are trained to conduct relevant documentation and investigations.

In fact, there are many factors that indicate the intervention of a specialist, since the way to treat alleged victims depends on the type of violence to which they were subjected, and it is important that they can count on the support of a professional. In cases where aggression is suspected or has occurred.

If a trauma or impact has occurred at a psychological level, the person’s decision-making capacity can be determined, its impact evaluated and the necessary treatment and support provided, which is why women should be informed about the matter. Should go to experts or officials depending on the situation. Towards violence, to draw the necessary attention.

Protection agents are those who provide assistance when a person may become a victim of any type of violence, whether it is sexual, partner or domestic violence. The responsibility for initiating the care process falls on them; In addition, forensic psychologists and psychiatrists can provide treatment to women when it is suspected or known that they have been treated inhumanely or painfully, exploring the potential consequences or in the case of economic abuse, where abuse can be determined through assessment. A pattern of behavior has emerged. Out by professionals.

Even in this type of case, computer forensics can collect evidence through messages, videos or movement records of the couple, which will reveal the behavior of the person involved; It should be noted that working closely with forensic doctors can ensure a comprehensive and accurate evaluation, making it essential to provide specific guidance regarding who should complete the evaluation process in each situation.

For this reason, it is recommended to consult a specialist, since their experience allows you to determine if the woman needs evaluation by psychologists, biologists, forensic geneticists and other professionals, but depending on the specificities of each case. Based on this, you can also decide. Send the samples to specialized laboratories, thus guaranteeing a multidisciplinary and rigorous approach in forensic evaluation.

It is important to prioritize the health of affected women, with the aim of preventing worse damage to their health and treating these cases efficiently, taking into account that, beyond the effects on physical health, there is a mental disturbance that can be evidenced. Can be seen as. For psychiatry and forensic psychology, providing a more complete understanding of the consequences on their health and being able to document the injuries, so they can seek justice.

It is important to recognize the different manifestations of aggression, such as economic, physical, sexual, relational or inter-familial; Those affected seek the support of the relevant authorities, such as the Prosecutor’s Office, to lodge complaints, but bearing in mind that the effectiveness of the procedures lies in interdisciplinary cooperation between professionals, making it easier for people to access justice. And, depending on their condition, get the necessary support and appropriate treatment.

Guidelines in the legal field.

