Ricardo Gareca, Ben Brereton: called up to Chile squad for friendlies on FIFA date Chile national team nominees 2024 Chile’s team was called. Arturo Vidal Gary Medal Eduardo Vargas | game

Ricardo Gareca took charge of the Chile team after the departure of Eduardo Berizzo. Photo: TNT Sports/La Roja

Ricardo Gareca reveals his first list of call-ups to the Chile squad. The veteran coach surprised, not to mention, footballers of the stature of Arturo Vidal. ben brereton And gary medal They face Albania and France at the next FIFA date in March for commitments. When asked about the absence of these names, ‘Tiger’ explained his reasons and, in some specific cases, emphasized that he was appointed to “take decisions”.

On the other hand, among the surprises present in La Roja’s final roster, the return of experienced players stands out. Claudio Bravo, Mauricio Isla and Eduardo Vargas.

Ricardo Gareca called the Chile team

The Argentine coach decided to call 24 players to debut on the bench of the southern team.

Goalkeepers: Claudio Bravo, Brian Cortes, Gabriel Arias.

Defenders: Guillermo Maripan, Paulo Dias, Igor Lichenovsky, Matias Catalan, Mauricio Isla, Nicolas Fernandez, Gabriel Suazo, Thomas Galdames.

Flyers: Eric Pulgar, Rodrigo Echeverría, Marcelino Núñez, Javier Altamirano, Cesar Pérez, Dario Osorio, Diego Valdes.

Forwards: Cristian Zavala, Carlos Palacios, Victor Davila, Marcos Bolados, Alexis Sanchez, Eduardo Vargas.

Call came from Chile team. Photo: Redgol.

What did Ricardo Gareca say after his first call in Chile?

Ricardo Gareca made it clear that he has not come to make any changes to the Chile team and that his only mission is to win. Similarly, he also mentioned the choice of captain and his goals looking ahead to the 2026 qualifiers.

Ricardo Gareca did not call Ben Brereton

A surprise scorer was left out of Chile’s team list. Ben Brereton. In that sense, the coach mentioned that it is not related to his football quality; However, he noted the need to learn to speak Spanish.

“It is considering other options, nothing more. These are decisions that one takes, but they have nothing to do with their quality. (…) I would like him to learn Spanish, I think it’s important. He was called up for the Copa America two years ago, giving him enough time to speak Spanish. Yes, there is indeed interest in joining the national team, because it has to do with coexistence. So, what caught our attention was that he didn’t speak Spanish. It is not a hindrance, but I would like him to speak Spanish, because it is important to communicate on and off the field of play,” he stressed.

What did Ricardo Gareca say about Arturo Vidal?

Regarding not calling Arturo Vidal, The former coach of the Peruvian team highlighted that the ‘King’ has some discomfort and wants him to recover at his Colo-Colo club.

“We have followed him, he was having some discomfort and we wanted to take care of him essentially, because he had some problems that he had been having for some time. I hope Colo-Colo will stop those streaks of discomfort. I know him from encounters and references, in general he wants to be there, he is a very temperamental player and rarely refuses to be present or taken into consideration. Once you are physically healthy you will have better options. In this specific case it is left alone and he may recover well,” he explained.

When will Ricardo Gareca debut for the Chile team?

Ricardo Gareca will debut with the Chile team at the next FIFA match in March: the southern team will face Albania (22 March) and France (26 March). It should be noted that its official debut will be against Peru in June for the first date of the Copa America 2024.