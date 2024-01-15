The full cast of ’13 Reasons Why’: What the Netflix stars are doing now

Everyone has gone crazy about it since it premiered in March 2017 13 reasons why, It was full of constant twists and turns that always kept viewers on the edge of their seats – and, to this day, fans can’t stop watching it!

For those who have forgotten, the Netflix series — which just aired its fourth and final season — starred dylan minnett, katherine langford, timothy granaderos, Ross Butler, diviner druid, miles heizer, Justin Prentice, Brandon Flynn, Alisha Bo, Christian Navarro, grace saif, tommy dorfman, steven silver, Michelle Celine Ang And Aziona Alexus, was based on a book by Jai Asher And it happened after the death of a high school student named Hannah Baker, who left behind a box of tapes explaining why she took her own life. Throughout the four seasons, the characters find themselves surrounded by various mysteries and try to put the pieces together after their lives are turned upside down. Now that the show has officially ended, every episode will live on Netflix forever.

“This show has changed my life in more ways than I can tell, and I’m so grateful for every part of the last four years of it,” Dylan wrote on Instagram after the show ended. “I never got a chance to spend so much time with a character. I’ve learned a lot by playing a man suffering from severe anxiety and depression for four years, and telling his story from front to back, with all the ups and downs and ending it all, has been one of the biggest honors for me. Is one of. A note of optimism and hope. There is always hope, and a lot of life to look forward to. I think this is the simplest way to convey the overall message 13rw In a short sentence. If you’ve spent time with this show over the past few years, I hope this has helped some of you, and that you’ve enjoyed your time with it as much as I have. That’s all I can ask for.”

But what have the cast actually been up to since shooting wrapped? 13 reasons why, Well, two of the cast members reunited in a brand new YouTube video where they put their knowledge of the show to the test! Scroll through our gallery for a full rundown of everything the show’s stars have been up to since last season aired.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

