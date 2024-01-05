From artificial intelligence to mental well-being

This year we will talk about the role of AI in the development of cosmetic formulas, neurocosmetics, silent beauty. skinning of body, of new equipment technobeauty, of smell and emotions, of exosomes and aesthetic medicine… The impetus that Artificial Intelligence gives to cosmetics coincides with the confirmation over time of the connection between beauty and well-being and the importance of the mental factor for good prognosis Is. Care of skin. We keep an eye on what’s coming.

neuroglow

This is one of the prophecies beauty From consulting firm Mintel By 2024: Mental health and physical appearance are linked. Let’s take a look at more treatments focused on the brain-skin connection that study how sensory stimulation can improve overall well-being. Psychodermatology (which explores the relationship between psychological well-being and skin health) and neurocosmetics (which focuses on the mind-skin dialogue) are gaining popularity.



Mind Oasis. Body-mind relationship. Rituals, P. de Gracia, 6 Barcelona Ritual Cosmetics

Shiseido, a pioneer in this field, won the Cosmetic Nobel last September at the IFSC 2023 Congress in relation to the transmission of positive emotions through body odor, for developing scented products capable of enhancing social communication between individuals and providing well-being. Opens the door to. , Luxury brands will incorporate more wellness and wellness will take a more luxurious approach: a profitable deal,

AI is beautiful

According to companies relevant in trend predictions such as Mintel, WGSN and Cosmetics Business, advanced data analysis and personalized algorithms will allow brands to innovate and adapt to individual needs. AI is transforming the cosmetics industry by generating ideas, testing combinations of ingredients at a faster pace to increase their effectiveness, and accelerating the development of new products.



Shiseido against loose skin. Vital Perfection LiftDefine Concentrate, 185 euros Shiseido

“AI will shape the future of our industry. It is necessary to define where it can best be applied. For example, in 4D Digital Skin, an innovative skin analysis technology that allows you to digitally see the evolution of the skin over time,” said Frank Marilli, president and CEO of the EMEA region and global fragrance division of Shiseido. . The second edition of the brand’s Beauty Innovation Summit.

He also dabbles in holistic beauty: “AI-based data analysis allows us to accurately calculate correlations between various mental and physical indices and skin characteristics. “Mood has a bigger impact on skin than we realize,” says Chieko Okamura, director of the human data group at the Japanese brand.

“Mood has a bigger impact on skin than we thought.”





Chieko OkamuraDirector of Shiseido’s Human Data Group





According to global forecasting company WGSN, in 2025 we will see a “digital duality” that will add a sensory layer to beauty through the use of personalized avatars that help consumers choose products, and technologies that connect the mind, such as emotional Measuring platform response to aroma through brain wave activity.

Exosomes, on everyone’s lips

Regenerative medicine that uses the body’s own resources to be alright Inspire for skin care. We are talking about exosomes, tiny vesicle-shaped structures that contain fragments of cell proteins and DNA and RNA that are excreted by them, which many professionals tout as the future of aesthetic medicine. what do they do? They regulate intercellular communication and stand out for their regenerative power. “This is the most powerful regenerative treatment, far surpassing treatments based on growth factors,” says Dr. Delia Villa, director of Regenera Clinic, a leading center for aesthetic and regenerative medicine.



Treatment with material extracted from own cells activates collagen production getty images

Treatment with ingredients extracted from one’s own cells activates the production of collagen and elastin, eliminating redness and providing immediate rejuvenation. “It is obtained from the patient’s blood, treated in the laboratory and injected into the skin at subdermal, dermal and epidermal levels with various devices. The goal is to cause 24 hours of inflammation to activate regeneration and begin producing collagen. At this stage it is important to know which nutritional supplements – zinc, vitamins… – should be taken to promote this regeneration,” advises Dr. Villa. At the end of the process, a Microneedle The superficial treatment on the face, neck and décolleté activates the entire self-regeneration process from within and naturally.

silent beauty

He quite luxury According to the predictions of Mintel, the triumph in fashion will also apply to beauty, which baptizes it as Sophisticated simplicity. Their priorities: maximum quality of ingredients, functionality and tangible effectiveness (now it is valuable that this can be objectively demonstrated with clinical studies, research, transparency and certifications).

body is the new face

Body cosmetics include specialty serums containing premium ingredients that have until now been reserved for the face. This is also the purpose of technobeautyWith tools to treat, remove or exfoliate cellulite.



With radio frequency. Unitech Body Slim, from Uniskin, 495 euros uniskin

Will Blue Peach beat Fudge?

Pantone announced Peach Fuzz as the color of the year and everyone started looking for peach tones that were in their mood. But TikTok, makeup and the catwalk have their own ideas and blue, especially in looks, seems to be one of the winning trends in makeup 2024. Without forgetting red.

read this also