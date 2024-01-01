What was the first electric car in history?

Edison’s improvements to batteries led to improvements in the autonomy and efficiency of electric cars before and after. (BBVA)

Determining what exactly was the first electric car is complex and somewhat unfair, given that several early attempts were made during the 19th century. For example, Enyos Jedlik In 1828 he presented a prototype that worked thanks to an electric motor.

blacksmith in 1834 thomas davenport He also designed a vehicle that ran on electricity, although it was limited to running on a circuit with electricity.

In the same year, Dutch professor Sibrandus Stratification Near Christopher Baker He developed another model that operated from electric cells that could not be recharged. Although there were many pioneers in electric car development, the Scotsman is generally recognized. robert andersonBetween 1832 and 1839, as one of the pioneers.

He built a prototype that was essentially a car of the time, powered by a non-rechargeable electric battery. This invention benefited from the knowledge accumulated by earlier inventors in this field.

Despite many pioneers, history recognizes Robert Anderson as one of the first innovators in the creation of electric vehicles. (BBVA)

Later, with advances in battery technology, the French gustav trouvé Presented a three-wheeled electric vehicle at the Paris International Exhibition of 1881, demonstrating the progress achieved to that date.

It is important to note that in 1880, a year before the presentation of findThe first rechargeable batteries were invented, an advancement that facilitated the creation of more efficient and durable cars.

A prime example of this progress was the car.”jamais content”, which set an important record in the history of motorsports by reaching a speed of 105 km/h in 1899, a figure unimaginable at the time.

After the first experimental models came on the scene, electric cars began to be seen on the roads, especially among people with more resources, while those with less purchasing power traveled on horseback.

Breaking records in 1899, La Jamais Contente demonstrated the speed potential of electric vehicles. (BBVA)

With the advent of the 20th century, Thomas Edison Managed to improve rechargeable nickel-iron batteries, increasing the range of electric cars, reaching 130 km/h, which was considered high speed at the time.

However, with the explosion of the oil industry from the 1920s, owning an electric car became a luxury compared to vehicles with internal combustion engines, which offered lower operating costs.

Nowadays, due to concerns about climate change, there is a renewed interest in electric cars, which, in addition to having a lower environmental impact and advances in technology and connectivity, represent an option in line with current ecological awareness.

In new zealand Developed an alternative that could reduce reliance on traditional batteries electric vehicles By making synthetic graphite from wood chips.

Carbonscape uses wood to make batteries for electric cars. (Carbonscape)

Through a process called pyrolysis, Carbonscape converts waste from the wood industry, such as bark and other small pieces “Biochar”It is a carbon-rich material that is then converted into a more durable base form of graphite, the company said.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the company’s CEO, evan williamsassured that “the mission is to decarbonize the food industry electric vehicles, Executive hints that wood waste could be used as technology raw material,

Furthermore, it can serve as an option to access new series supply Since the market is currently mainly dominated by China, at least in this region Industry In which these types of batteries are manufactured automobile,

On the other hand, the fact that this new type of batteries is used processed wood As one of its main components in the manufacturing process, it allows us to stop paying attention to metals that are usually extracted from mines in highly polluting processes, such as Lithium, Iron And phosphate,