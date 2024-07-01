Cade Cowell’s contract with Chivas is not closed yet

Chivas fans are desperate for the announcement of new reinforcements That strengthens the herd for closing 2024, where in addition to the imminent Arrival of Chicharito Hernandez Another footballer who raises many expectations is midfielder Cade Cowell.

For several days it was announced that the Guadalajara board would be headed Fernando Hierro continues to work in closing the appointment of Skilled representative of the United States national team; However, this Sunday new information emerged regarding his connection with the red and white squad.

Fox Sports reporter Rodrigo Camacho revealed that Interaction between floc and San Jose earthquakes, Matias Almeida’s former team, continues and The transfer has not closed yet As for the Rojiblanco team, so they will have to follow their plan as they are no closer to starting the season in MLS yet.

arrival of Cowell may give rise to controversy Chiverio fans because he will be the first footballer to represent United States national team That he will play with most Mexican clubs.

It will be in the days to come when it will be defined forever Will the negotiation be completed satisfactorily By the 20-year-old footballer who has attracted attention Even in European football.

Captured at the airport with suitcase in hand

Cade Cowell’s girlfriend, Lisaida Muñoz, published on her social networks a photo of the footballer at an airport and with a suitcase in hand, which chivas fans excited, However, That trip is going to Orlando for the U.S. national team concentration. Under the orders of coach Greg Berhalter.

Rodrigo Camacho confirmed that as soon as the signing is closed, the footballer Will break ranks with the stars and stripes setReport to Guadalajara immediately.

When will Chivas’ participation in the Clausura 2024 begin?

After Liga MX made the competition calendar official, it was confirmed Guadalajara Will be performing in the next tournament that day Saturday, January 13 at Akron Stadium, The day they get to Santos Laguna.