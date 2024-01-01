Are Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld engaged? Actress addresses rumors at Golden Globes 2024

It’s been quite some time now that Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have been rumored to be dating. While fans have been wondering about their engagement for a long time, it wasn’t until recently that the latter hinted at something serious.

During a Golden Globes 2024 appearance, Hailee Steinfeld hinted at an engagement with Josh Allen.

Hailee Steinfeld hints at a serious move with Josh Allen

While Josh Allen was busy competing against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday 7, Hailee Steinfeld was seen attending the Golden Globes 2024. Steinfeld was seen on the red carpet wearing a beautiful pink gown, which was perfectly matched with black gloves.

Although it is not official yet, Steinfeld is reported to be dating Josh Allen since May 2023.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are trying to keep their relationship under the blanket but Steinfeld may have blown a hole in the blanket.

As she walked the red carpet, Steinfeld chatted with a reporter from E! And she may have hinted at details about their relationship.

The Oscar-nominated actress tried her best to avoid commenting on the relationship rumors, but her constant blushing said everything that words couldn’t.

Steinfeld wore a ring and when asked about it she said, “I have a lovely deerstalker.”

Does this mean she is engaged? When he was asked about this, he denied it.

Hailee Steinfeld said, “No particular reason. Except I thought it was really cute.”

But the interesting thing happened when he was asked another interesting question about the athletes. “What does it mean to be a sporty guy?” the interviewer asked Steinfeld.

In her response, Steinfeld said, “Listen, what isn’t this about? Come on, right now.”

Although she tried her best not to comment on their relationship, she did make an indirect comment that hinted that something serious was going on between the two. It was speculated that the ring she wore was an engagement ring, but she denied this.

Nevertheless, the woman is wearing an engagement ring on her left hand and he wears it on his right hand.

Hailee Steinfeld loves supporting Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills

Just like Taylor Swift loves attending Kansas City Chiefs games to support Travis Kelce, Hailee Steinfeld loves supporting her rumored boyfriend and his team.

While Steinfeld may have avoided any jumbotrons, she has been a frequent supporter of the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen and has attended almost every game this season.

Even when she wasn’t in attendance at a Buffalo Bills game, she came up with new ways to show her support.

For example, when Buffalo defeated the Chiefs 20–17 on December 10, he was seen wearing a Bills cap in New York City.

It was her way of supporting her boyfriend and his team.

Still, it’s not yet clear whether they’re thinking about commitment or not.