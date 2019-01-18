Gang Beasts Download Full Game PC For Free (v1.18.195)

Gang Beasts is a wild fighting game with gelatinous beasts swinging all over the gaming platform. Fights take place on the streets of Beef City. The game scene is very barbaric, where multiple fighting sequences occur in daylight. Millions of players around the world play Gang Beast for its crazy nature. It’s a multiplayer platformer, where plastic creatures brutally crush each other. It is one of the games that you can enjoy playing with your friends. Without a doubt, this game dominates the market for so many years.

Gang Beasts Game Download for PC

Name gang beasts Initial release date August 29, 2014 Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Macintosh in operation Engine Unit Genders Independent game, Casual game, Beat-up, Party, Action-adventure game, Adventure, Simulation Editor Double Fine, Skybound Games, Boneloaf Developers Category PC Games>Action

About gang beasts

The game has been entertaining its fans for many years. Gangs Beasts is a worldwide multiplayer platform. This game was developed by BoneLoaf and published by Double Fine Productions and was released on December 12, 2017. These three and a half years were enough for it to gain popularity; Everyone loves to play games with crazy fights, action and wild parties. Everyone can play this game online and challenge their enemies.

Gang Beasts is like a party that takes place in the metropolis of Beef City. The fights are hilarious; You won’t be bored when cartoon characters fight against each other. Gang Beasts involves numerous physical activities to survive throughout the game. Players need to hit; Kick headbutts from opposing players to survive. Keep hitting until the opponent gives up and collapses. This is not a place to show mercy, players should be wild.

How to Play

The game may seem very simple and cute at first glance, but the scenario will change as you start playing it. Gang Beasts is full of fierce fights, your main motto should be to survive these fights and kill the opponent. Therefore, you should not miss any opportunity to attack the other players, remember that the other players can also counterattack and knock you down. In this fictional platform, Beef City, the type of location you choose can affect your gameplay. For example, if you choose to grind them, you can throw them into a giant grinder. If you choose the cargo containers, you can knock down your enemies or cut the rope. So, strategies vary from place to place.

You must hit your enemy until they are unconscious or weak so that you can easily throw them away. You must mobilize all the time, not stay in one place for a long phase and become a target. Be careful when choosing the costume, if you choose a large hat or cape, it may be easier to get caught.

In addition to strategies, you need to know the operating keys that can help you play Gang Beasts. Players can use keys such as L, K, X, O, L1, R1 and R2 to perform different types of moves; Players can throw, punch, push and drag their enemies to death and fight furiously.

Gang Beasts Features

It is a very fun action game; The streets of Beef City are filled with chaos and entertainment. Gang Beasts can maintain its popularity thanks to the great features mentioned below:

Players can easily change the appearance of characters. Choose the color of the jelly figure beast you want to be. Gang Beasts characters range from an original figure dressed as a fox to a businessman in a suit. Give your characters a hat, mask, mustache, capes, etc.

To play Gang Beasts you can choose any of the modes that you feel comfortable with. In melee game mode, you can fight with your local and online enemies. And in gang game mode, play with your friends against the other Beef City gangs.

The most satisfying and fun scene is the comical creatures that move. The visual effect is amazing; Everything seems to be happening in front of your eyes. The whole game is very colorful and challenging at the same time.

Select any location where you want to fight your enemy. You get a map that can also guide you.

There are several fighting locations in Gang Beasts, such as the top of a building, a giant aquarium, a giant wheel, a factory, or moving trucks; there are even more distinct range locations.

Play Gang Beasts with your friends and family for fun and enjoyment, it’s the silliest and craziest game you can play anytime, anywhere. Now, this game is an international success because of the entertainment it can offer. Players must also have strategies to win fights like a king. It is a great platform to showcase your skills and have fun at the same time. So, what are you waiting for? Don’t you think it’s a great way to escape your hectic daily schedule and relax with friends?

How to Download Gang Beasts PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the button Download Gang Beasts for PC

: Click on the button Download Gang Beasts for PC Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Gang Beasts PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Gang Beasts – Minimum System Requirements

CPU: core 2 duo

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 3GB

Operating system: Windows Vista

VIDEO CARD: SM3 512MB VRAM

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 2 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

Gang Beasts – Recommended System Requirement

CPU: core i3

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

Windows 7 operating system

VIDEO CARD: SM4 1GB VRAM

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 2 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

Frequent questions

Can I play this game offline? No, it is a multiplayer online game.

How much storage is required for Gang Beasts? This game may require around 2 GB of space.

What operating system can I play this game on? You can also play Gang Beasts on Windows 7 and Windows 10.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.