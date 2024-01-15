Age of Empires 4 PC Game Download Free Full Version

Many people love to play video games. Sometimes games can be as narrative-driven as a movie or novel. Games tend to give the player the feeling of being involved in an activity that overcomes boredom.

Age of Empires 4 game download for PC

Name Age of empires 4 Initial release date 2021 Editor Xbox game studios Series Age of empires game series Platforms Developers Relics Entertainment Category PC Games > Strategy

The game Age of Empire belongs to a real-time genre series based on historical events. The latest development of the game ‘Age of Empires’, which can be played online, takes a unique perspective using Windows Live.

The main objective of the game ‘Age of Empires’ focuses on international incidents that occurred in various parts of Asia, Africa and Europe. The game portrays the events that occurred during the Stone Age, the Iron Age and also explores the expansion and formation of the Roman Empire. The game is fascinating for players who love world history.

About Age of Empires (AoE) 4

Ensemble studios together with Microsoft developed the game Age of Empires (AoE). This game was initially released in 1997 on October 26 by Ensemble studios, which was their first major project.

Microsoft officially announced the fourth version of Age of Empires on August 21, 2017. This particular version of Age of Empires was first developed by Relic Entertainment. XO19 Event showed images of this game during its launch in 2019.

The game portrays the war during the medieval period between the Mongol and English forces. The ancient versions also have a historical element, as they deal with the formation of the Roman Empire.

The Age of Kings, along with the Nintendo DS spin-off, deals with historical events in Asia and Europe during the Middle Ages. The game involves conquerors who are ready to capture the place and help in the expansion of the Kingdom. The game also features historical events such as American and European colonization. One of the versions of the Age of Empires game is the rise of Asian dynasties.

How to Play

Many elements are shared when it comes to the gameplay of the Age of Empires game as a whole. This game focuses more on mythology than history. The game features advanced wars where the player conquers and expands the kingdom. The game is set from 1421 to 1850, allowing the player to choose any European nation of their choice.

The game ensures that players have flexibility; For example, “home cities” are unique features offered by the game. According to Ensemble studies, hometowns are considered an important support system for players’ efforts to expand a new world. This unique feature offers the player upgrades, equipment, resources and troops.

It can be used to upgrade after each battle and also allows it to be used in all games. The game has also developed three features based on Native Americans. The unit called War chief is among the notable new features of the game.

Game features

The Age of Games is known for its graphics and designs. Apart from that, many features make the game more interesting for the player. Do you want to know what is unique and different about this game? Just scroll down to know more about it.

Farm and queue of fish traps

This was a feature that everyone wanted and was advertised long before the game was released. Some of the micromanagement of the imperial period that fundamentally changes the game is removed. Sometimes it is annoying to build fish traps, but the help of this new feature makes the job easier for the player.

New scenario editor options

This option gives players the ability to copy triggers. But if you haven’t tried using a scenario editor in the previous version of Age of Empires, then you won’t find it exciting. This feature of this game is a great time saver. For example, if you want a scenario where you want to gift gold to a player, if they lead a unit to a secret treasure, this option will help you do that.

In previous editions, there were situations where players would mistakenly leave the game without saving in settings, but now there is an auto-save option that allows the player to have peace of mind even if they leave the game without saving.

Advanced Tutorial of The Art of War

The game allows the player to upgrade with the advanced tutorial on the art of war which is the main feature of Art of Empires. Most of the players love to try the multiplayer gaming option but it is quite difficult. The Art of War tutorial prepares the player to overcome difficult levels in this game.

Artificial Intelligence Update

A group of engineers and designers have adopted artificial intelligence in this game that has quite interesting strategies. The AI ​​plays a fair game in Age of Empires by adopting the strategies of the human player, which makes the game more interesting. The AI ​​provided in this game can demolish and destroy the villages. Players can replace their home cities with alternative freight shipments through the use of artificial intelligence.

The Age of Empires game series had incredible reception from players and was a commercial success. One million copies of the Rise of Rome series, which is a part of this game, were sold in the market, which implies the reception of this game among the masses. The video game review aggregator rated this game series as high performing which indeed makes this game reliable for game lovers.

How to Download Age of Empires 4 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2 : Click on the button Download Age of Empires 4 for PC

Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Age of Empires 4 for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Age of Empires 4 – Minimum system requirements

Operational system: Windows 7 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-560 @ 3.33 GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 805

Graphics card: GeForce GTX 750 Ti / Radeon R7 360

Free RAM: 4 GB

Disk space (HD): 40 GB free

DirectX version: Directx 11

Age of Empires 4: recommended system requirements

Operational system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K 3.40 GHz / AMD FX-8370 octa-core

Graphics card: GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 580

Free RAM: 8GB

Disk space (HD): + 40GB Free

DirectX version: Directx 11

Frequent questions

In what period is Age of Empires 4 set? The period set in Age of Empires 4 is the medieval period that shows a fantastic vision of that period with an amazing strategy.

Is it possible to play Age of Empires on Windows 10? The original version of the game has been remade for Windows, allowing the player to play Age of Empires on Windows 10.

Is the Age of Empires game similar to the definitive version? The game is being developed alongside the definitive edition and all editions that are definitive in nature will possess a relic network that is modern.

