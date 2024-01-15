Farming Simulator 18 PC Game Download Full Version For Free

If you are a fan of strategic and simple games, then some of the games are exactly the same. With Farming Simulator 18, one can easily step into the shoes of a farmer. In this game, you can harvest different types of crops. You can even raise livestock such as cows, boats and pigs. The player can also participate in the sale of those materials and therefore make profits to expand his farm.

Farming Simulator 18 Game Download for PC

What is the game about?

Farming Simulator is a very effective and valuable game. It is one of those games that are quite popular and the franchise continues to provide advancements. In this game, players act as potential farmers who tend to grow crops and raise animals. In this game, the player must complete different tasks. Objectives appear periodically, but are optional. It helps to break the boredom that occurs in other farming games.

This game is quite simple and the core beauty lies solely in that. It provides the player with much-needed relaxation compared to other games, which require dedicated time and understanding. However, this game can be a bit complicated but the calming and relaxing effect helps the player. The objectives are divided to jump easily and complete them in the minimum time possible.

Farming Simulator 18 is released for PlayStation Vita and 3DS. If you compare it to its peers, this game ranks first as the core formula of this game lies in optimizing tasks that provide massive benefit.

How to Play

The main gameplay of this game is quite simple. Players are assigned a plot of land and numerous farming vehicles that help them sow seeds, harvest crops, assist in forestry, and other similar tasks that all farmers perform. In addition to crops, players can also raise livestock. This includes pigs, cows and goats. The addition of pigs is the new improvement. The new updates are the best for returning players.

The simple gameplay makes this game quite comfortable as anyone can easily understand and play it. The playability makes it suitable for children as well. With this you can keep your child aware of the different processes involved in agriculture.

In this game, the player has access to a variety of agricultural vehicles and machines. These machines are developed with popular names. Some renowned agricultural companies have joined the game, such as Challenger, Fendt, Valtra and Massey Ferguson. You can drive all the vehicles and complete the deeds effectively. With the help of the equipment, the player can harvest sugar beets, potatoes, wheat, canola and corn. This version also has the option to harvest sunflowers.

Characteristics

Numerous features form the crux of this simulator game. These features will provide a complete idea about the positive attributes of this game. Let’s delve into some of the features that characterize this game.

This game is equipped with some of the best realistic graphical content in its class, which allows the player to get a realistic computer experience. The tractors and trucks look just like the real thing and are from some of the largest agricultural equipment manufacturers.

The gameplay of this simulator game provides a sense of realism while doing anything. In this game you can plant and harvest different crops such as wheat, canola, corn, sugar beets, potatoes and sunflower. You can even raise pigs and sell them for a profit. The usual tasks are also realistic as you have to feed different animals that help produce those that can help the player make profits.

These are the new approaches from the developers in which the player can manage the AI ​​helpers for optimal results. You can even let them drive your vehicles to the destination of your choice.

The new 3D graphics are quite attractive and provide an entertaining approach to the players. Be it the equipment or the agricultural equipment, one can get a real 3D experience with this. The minute details can also be seen with this trailer. This is one of the best attributes of this game.

Numerous options to play.

This game is equipped with numerous options that can help the player to play with different options. Local multiplayer can be played by connecting with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Farming Simulator 18 is one of the games suitable for ending boredom. If you want to play a strategic game that allows you to know all the agricultural techniques, this is a competent alternative.

How to Download Farming Simulator 18 Instructions for PC

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Click on the button Download Farming Simulator 18 for PC

Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Download and install the file and then you can install the game

With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Farming Simulator 18 for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Farming Simulator 18: minimum system requirements

Processor: Information

CPU SPEED: 2.0 GHz Intel or equivalent dual-core AMD processor

RAM: 2GB

Operating system: Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia Geforce GTS 450 Series, AMD Radeon HD 6770 or higher graphics card (minimum 1 GB VRAM)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 6 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

Farming Simulator 18 – Recommended System Requirement

Operating system: Win 7 64

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E6850 3.0 GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 5800+

Graphics card: AMD Radeon R9 270 v2 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660

VRAM: 2GB

System memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 6 GB hard drive space

DirectX 9 compatible graphics card

Frequent questions

What is the best thing about this game? The easy to play approach is the best thing about this game.

How can we get updates while playing? If you complete all objectives and get maximum benefits, you will automatically be responsible for upgrades.

Is this game equipped with a multiplayer option? Yes, you can easily play multiplayer with the help of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

