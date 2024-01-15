Microsoft Flight Simulator PC Free Download Full Version

Microsoft Flight Simulator PC is a popular flight simulator game program that is widely available in the market. This particular game is a series of amateur flight programs that the player can access through the classic Mac operating system, MS-DOS and Microsoft Windows. Since the game belongs to the genre of amateur flight programs, it is easy to use, especially for children.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is the most well-known and popular flight simulation game series that can be played at home. The game was released on August 18, 2020. The origin of this game dates back to the series of articles written by Bruce Artwick in the year 1976. The set of articles sheds light on the functioning of a 3D computer.

Microsoft has announced three versions of this game: premium deluxe, standard and deluxe. Microsoft’s flight simulator is one of the most complete flight games available on the market.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Game Download for PC

About

Microsoft flight simulator allows players to operate from light aircraft to heavy aircraft with the help of Microsoft’s next generation flight simulator. This game helps you test your knowledge and driving skills.

The game offers you various challenges including real-time simulation in the atmosphere, night flight experience, severe weather conditions, and much more.

One of the main advantages of this game is that you can create your flight plan and travel to any location you choose. The player will have the feeling of having the entire world at their fingertips. Let’s quickly dive into the gameplay of Microsoft’s flight simulator.

How to Play

The gameplay of Microsoft’s flight simulator goes back a long way, even before Microsoft Windows existed. But the developers of this game have designed the gameplay in such a way that it fits perfectly with the current trend. Sober studios have brought the gameplay to today’s standards with a load full of amazing and contemporary features.

In the initial stage, the player will experience a mind-blowing graphical system. The game has many tutorial videos to guide players. The main task is to take to the skies as soon as possible. Once you have completed the initial task, you will be able to decide where you choose to travel and explore.

The player has the opportunity to travel to almost all the airports he can imagine. The airports in this game are so well designed that some of them look real. It is a wonderful experience to play this game. Additionally, the player has the opportunity to choose the destination and the runway on which he wants to land.

The challenging part of Microsoft flight simulator is dealing with bad weather conditions. The player can also choose to customize the weather conditions according to their wishes. During the game, the player will be able to observe the live weather conditions to be careful. The airfield looks very attractive especially at night with the bright lights.

The instruments used by the player are completely useful. The player can customize the board according to his needs. For new players, Microsoft’s flight simulator provides wizards to guide you through the game. This game can be played comfortably even by amateur players.

Game features

The game is designed in such a way that the player can experience the latest features with amazing quality. For those who have multiple monitor setups, this game will be very interesting. Some of the key features of this game are as follows:

Exploring the planet is one of the key features of Microsoft’s flight simulator. As mentioned above, the player has the right to choose his own destiny. You are free to choose any place on this planet. The player can explore 1.5 million buildings, 37 airports, more than 3 million cities and much more. The player can also enjoy nature from the aerial view, which includes trees, roads, rivers, mountains, sea and the beauty of clouds.

Microsoft’s flight simulator features amazing piloting skills that will help players earn their wings. It will increase the player’s confidence and in turn make the game fun. Pilot skills can be developed with the help of various aircraft available in the game. The aircraft range from light aircraft to heavy jet aircraft. The player will be able to choose the plane that best suits his needs.

Artificial Intelligence Air Traffic System

We all know that traffic control plays an important role in piloting. The game uses AI to interact with traffic via ATC and radio. This is one of the unique features of Microsoft’s flight simulator. Furthermore, the AI ​​features of this game work even for third parties.

Microsoft flight simulator allows the player to customize the aircraft model, cockpit view, scenery models, landscape textures, cockpit layout and much more. The additional skill that the player could obtain is ‘flight cooks’. Various versions of Microsoft’s flight simulator include the world’s most famous aircraft, such as the Beechcraft baron 58 and Mooney Bravo.

Microsoft’s flight simulator offers players the view of beautiful landscapes that come along with 3D effects. The views of the airport and runway are so well designed that they provide a pleasant view to the player. The scenery is considered one of the attractive features of Microsoft’s flight simulator.

Simply put, Microsoft’s flight simulator has received several awards for its realistic and extraordinary program. In particular, Microsoft’s flight simulator has been recognized by the Guinness World Records for its mind-blowing program. This game is a must have for game lovers.

Microsoft Flight Simulator: minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or better

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: Radeon RX 570 or GeForce GTX 770 or better

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 150 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Microsoft Flight Simulator – Recommended system requirement

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or better

RAM: 16GB

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: Radeon RX 590 or GeForce GTX 970

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 150 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

Frequent questions

When was Microsoft’s flight simulator released? Microsoft Flight Simulator was released by Microsoft Corporation on August 18, 2020.

Is it possible to run Microsoft flight simulator on my PC? It is recommended to have GTX 770 and 8 GB of RAM to run Microsoft flight simulator on your PC.

Can players access Microsoft’s flight simulator on Windows 10? Players can access Microsoft’s flight simulator on Windows 10 and Xbox One.

What is the reason for cutting your shirt in the Microsoft flight simulator? Cutting the jersey means that the player is no longer an assistant, but a trained pilot. It is a symbol of trust.

