Gastronomic tour through Arecibo: 24 dining options

Located on the north coast of Puerto Rico, Arecibo It has always been one of the most important municipalities in the region. After decades of dormancy, the city has experienced a rebirth which is reflected in the entertainment and delicious cuisine available today.

An example of this is the celebration taking place in the coming days ISA World Surfing GamesFrom February 23 to March 3, at La Marginal beach in Arecibo. This will serve as a qualifier for the next olympic gamesWhich will be held in Paris, France.

For those who are going to enjoy the competition or who are simply visiting the area of ​​Arecibo, there are several areas where you will find a greater spread of establishments that showcase the best of Puerto Rican gastronomy, catering to different budgets. And offer dishes to taste.

Below, we offer you several itineraries so that you can plan your visit to “Villa del Capitan Coria”. It should be noted that, in addition to the restaurants visible here, there are many more that are worth visiting.

advertising

Those who travel on Highway #2 leading from Barceloneta towards the old town of Arecibo will find many restaurants, cafes and food trucks that are a good option if you do not have much time.

Where: Road #2, Km. 62.7, Arecibo

Some plates: (varies weekly) Fish broth with mofongo balls; stewed meat; can cut; and five-meat mofongo, among others.

Where: Road #2, Km. 63.6, Arecibo

E-mail: truckstopbarandgrillrest@gmail.com

Facebook: @truckstopbargrill

some foods: Jaco bracte of steak with mesonado rice, mofongo and shrimp; can cut; and Turbo Diesel, with chicken breast, pork ribs, masonry rice and tostones, among others.

Where: Road #2, Km. 64.2, Arecibo

Facebook: @lajunglabarandgrill

Instagram: @lajunglabarandgrill

Some plates: Milanese breast; Babyback ribs bathed in house sauce; Fried chiles with chutney of your choice; and penne pasta in Alfredo sauce with surf and turf, with bacon on top, among others.

Where: Road #2, Km. 66.7, Arecibo

E-mail: Piry.santana91@gmail.com

Facebook: @deliciaassantana

Some plates: chicken, pork, steak, mahi-mahi, shrimp and sausage skewers; Chicken chicharron mofongos, churrasco, dorado, shrimp and octopus, among others.

Where: Road #2, Km. 69.8, Arecibo

Facebook: @alresandwiches

Some plates: Homemade burgers in combo with cheese and bacon potatoes; pork sandwiches, wraps or gyros; Picadera and family classification, among others.

Where: Road #2, Km. 70.9, Arecibo

Facebook: @puertococobarandgrill

Some plates: Variety of Mofongo; Chicken Chicharrones with Mamposteo Rice; and steak, among others.

advertising

One of the favorite gastronomic routes in the municipality of Arecibo is on Highway #681, known for its close proximity to the Atlantic Ocean coast and the beautiful beaches of the area. That is why restaurants are attracted by the spectacular views and proximity to the sea. If you’re traveling west from Barcelona, ​​these are some of the many restaurants you’ll find along the way.

Where: Road #681, Km. 13.8, Arecibo

Website: https://elclandestinobar.com/

Facebook: @elclandestinoarecibo

some foods: variety of pastries; Variety of tacos; Fish Ceviche; and a variety of stuffed tostones, among others.

Where: Road #681, Km. 12.3, Arecibo

Website: https://salpicon-seafood-restaurant.business.site/

Facebook: @SalpiconRestaurant

Instagram: @salpiconerestaurant

Some plates: lobster tail; Shrimp Asopao; mixed seafood asopao; full scream; and a variety of stuffed mofongo, among other things.

Where: Road # 681, Km. 12.2, Arecibo

E-mail: smenendez.hbp@gmail.com

Facebook: @playabravaarecibo

Some plates: variety of pastries; Variety of Mofongo; full scream; fish fillets; and fish pastries, among others.

Where: Road # 681, Km. 11.1, Arecibo

E-mail: hallowsbeachrestaurant@gmail.com

Facebook: @HallowsBeachRestaurant

Some plates: Various types of stuffed mofongo; Milanese breast; fried meat with tostones; Mamposteo can be eaten with rice; and rice with juice among others.

Where: Road # 681, Km. 9.8, Arecibo

Website: https://ozeanpr.com/

Facebook: @ozeanfoodandbar

Some plates: Mahi-mahi bites; Coconut Breaded Shrimp; Pizza; banal baskets of shrimp or octopus; sweet potatoes stuffed with meat, cheese and bacon; and breaded mahi-mahi fillet, among others.

Where: Road #681, Km. 9.7, Arecibo

advertising

Facebook: @CarrosBeachBar&Grill

Some plates: Chicken Cracklings; full scream; Lobster stuffed with seafood; And can also chop among others.

Where: Road 681, Km. 6.1, Arecibo

E-mail: diazmanagementgroupllc@gmail.com

Facebook: @bocatasmokehouseofficial

Some plates: Smoked Beef Hammer; Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese; dry old burger; Steak with mashed yucca; and smoked pork ribs among others.

Where: Road # 681, Km. 5.9, Arecibo

E-mail: Arrecife681@yahoo.com

Some plates: Dumplings; Variety of tacos; Octopus Salad with Chips; Spicy Crab; and mofongo stuffed with shrimp, among others.

Where: Road #681, Km. 3.8, Arecibo

Website: https://www.saliter.com/

E-mail: saliter@saliter.com

Various dishes: Seafood or Valencian Paella; roasting picahana; Variety of fish fillets; Grilled Spanish Octopus; Variety of stuffed yucca mofongos; and a variety of gram pulao, among other things.

One of the recently enlivened areas is located near the Plaza de Revación Luis Muñoz Rivera in the old town. There are many restaurants located there that have taken advantage of the architecture of the buildings to create a cozy and different atmosphere.

Where: Gonzalo Marin Street #1, Arecibo

E-mail: ladistilleriapr@gmail.com

Facebook: @ladistilleriaArecibo

Instagram:@ladistilleria_arecibo

Website: https://linktr.ee/ladistilleriapr

Some plates: Corned Beef Croquettes; Lobster, cod and crab salad; Puff pastry filled with ropa vieja and Manchego cheese; and a variety of hamburgers, among others.

Where: Gonzalo Marin Street #5, Arecibo

E-mail: callejondelbesopr@gmail.com

Facebook: @callejondelbesopr

Instagram: @callejondelbesopr

Some plates: Cod Croquettes; trifongo filled with shrimp and octopus; Stuffed Piquillos; lamb ribs with lambettio; and ossobuco with pigeon peas risotto, among others.

advertising

Where: Gonzalo Marin Street #1, Arecibo

E-mail: poppyarecibo@gmail.com

Facebook: @amapolaarecibo

Some plates: Salmon in white sauté sauce; Smoked meat with tostones; Seafood Masposteo Rice; and pigeon peas risotto with churrasco; among others.

Where: Ariosto Cruz Street #18, Arecibo

E-mail: pokesipr@gmail.com

Some plates: Variety of soft tacos; A variety of poke bowls with salmon, steak, shrimp, vegetables and more; and coffee flan and black ice cream, among others.

Where: Gonzalo Marin Street #18, Arecibo

Various dishes: Asian rice with chicken and steak; New York Steak with Mushrooms and Creamed Potatoes; and bifongo-filled breasts wrapped in bacon and green rice, among other things.

Where: Gonzalo Marin Street #65, Arecibo

Facebook: @LaBuenaVidaArecibo

Instagram: @labuenavidaarecibo/

Some plates: A variety of tapas on bread; variety of pasta; And a variety of covers, among other things.

Where: Gonzalo Marin Street #109, Betancourt Building, Arecibo

Website: arasibosteakhouse.com

E-mail: info@arasibosteakhouse.com

Facebook: @arasibosteakhouse

Instagram: @arasibosteakhouseboutique