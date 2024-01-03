Government cuts aid to patients suffering from cancer and chronic diseases. Suspended programs for vulnerable people

Not only has the Ministry of Human Capital suspended the sending of food to community kitchens, but also the Secretary of Children, Adolescents and Families, Pablo de la Torre, under the pretext of reviewing the “administrative circuit”. It was decided to suspend the actions of the Direct Assistance Directorate for special circumstances (DADSE), a program created in 2016 by regulation of 2004, which helps people who lack health coverage with oncological drugs, disabling chronic diseases and urgent acute pathologies.

According to media La Patriada, a printed sheet on the door of the organization reads, “La Dadse will remain temporarily closed due to readjustment of systems and procedures.” This poster is the result of a provision signed by de la Torre. Prevents program in charge of attending emergency cases in vulnerable people.

Dadase enables individuals to be provided subsidies to finance Acquisition of medicines, supplies and medical products to run medical practices and focus on the most vulnerable populations.

However, in the economic readjustment ordered by the government of Xavier Miley to comply with the International Monetary Fund program, the program is also stalled. This comes amid a price increase that has increased since the end of October, when price agreements with companies in the sector expired.

Despite the harsh social and economic context, the decision of the official of the hard wing of the PRO is that he “orders the suspension of the Direct Aid Directorate for special circumstances up to the administrative circuit that guarantees transparency, equality and legality in the management ” without prejudice to the initiation of relevant administrative and judicial proceedings.”