Here’s what Yoris said about the talks between Rosales and MCM: “Those things can’t be ruled out”

Those things cannot be denied. “We have a range of possibilities open to us and we must show strength and unity, which will guarantee us to reach the end,” the university professor and philosopher said in a post published Friday night via the social network X.

Yoris cited statements he made to Argentine newspaper Clarín regarding the situation in the opposition sector, which has found itself in the eye of the storm after being blocked from registering for the presidential elections on July 28.

He said in that interview Democratic Unitary Forum (PUD) He has to take decisions as per the candidature retained.

At this time, the inscription of Manuel Rosales appeared on the scene, I personally do not like it, and the inscription of Edmundo Gonzalez, whom I do not like to describe in a derogatory manner as a yellow hat, but in any case, he The decision should be taken while maintaining unity within the forum as much as possible. If that unity is broken, the situation changes. It is up to the platform to continue the fight and prevent that unity from breaking. Let’s continue to see what happens and as Maria Corina says, we go step by step,” he said.

Furthermore, the academic talked about the need to interact “with everyone”.

We will never make any compromise on the back of Venezuelans who always have the right to know the truth, Yoris said.

He also said that the registration of his candidacy was not done before March 25 or on March 25, “not because he found any personal hindrance which is not my case, But because it was a political problem and they were calling it a technical problemI was related to Maria Corina so I had to stop.

On the other hand, the university professor thanked María Corina Machado President of France, Emmanuel Macron, of Colombia, Gustavo Petro and of Brazil, Luis Inacio Lula da SilvaWho spoke about the difficulties he faced in registering his candidacy with the National Electoral Council (CNE).

Machado said Friday that as international concern about Venezuela grows. Urges the world’s democratic leaders to join the efforts of Presidents and Governments Demanding that the administration of Nicolás Maduro allow Yoris to register as a candidate in the next presidential elections.

In his opinion, the Brazilian President does not justify the obstacles entered by Yoris. There is no political or legal justification for this,

The French President also questioned the electoral situation in Venezuela and described what Machado had experienced as “grim”. He said that in this context the elections “They cannot be considered democratic”,

And on behalf of the Colombian Foreign Ministry, he argued a few days ago that the difficulties faced by Yoris in registering “May affect confidence of some sectors of the international community in transparency and competitiveness Presidential elections in Venezuela.

These statements, especially those offered by Brazil and Colombia, appear to drive a wedge in the Venezuelan government’s solidarity with these leftist allies.

In addition to these three countries, at least 10 other countries have expressed their protest over what happened to Yoris’s registration to become a candidate in the July 28 elections in Venezuela.

