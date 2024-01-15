There is a striking similarity between 54-year-old Jennifer Lopez and her 16-year-old daughter Emme.

Emme is the mirror image of her famous father Marc Anthony, but also of her mother, who is nicknamed Bomba Latina. Notice the undeniable resemblance between Jennifer Lopez and her 16-year-old daughter.

Jennifer Lopez, on her Instagram account, which is followed by no less than 253 million subscribers, published on March 25 a series of photographs taken between sports sessions and family moments. Among them, we found a photo showing the amazing resemblance between the American singer and her daughter Emme.

Jennifer Lopez expressed her beauty

Jennifer Lopez took her daughter Emme to see the musical we walk happily together in New York. The moment was immortalized in a photo as the mother hugged Max’s twin, Emme, born in 2008. Then we noticed that their characteristics are similar. Same thin face and brown eyes : The star and her 16-year-old daughter, who she had with ex-husband Marc Anthony, display a real resemblance. Thus, beauty is a family affair as the singer had already marked her resemblance to her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez.

© JLo Instagram

Jennifer Lopez’s dazzling beauty look

Known for her unchanged beauty since the beginning of her long career, Jennifer Lopez is comfortable with her appearance and the passage of time. Thus, through this carousel of photographs, we see that she oscillates without any complications and gracefully Between a makeup-free face and a polished beauty look, In this adorable photo with Emme, Ben Affleck’s wife is showcasing glowing makeup that perfectly highlights the 54-year-old. smooth skinA touch of glitter and a bright pink lip: the one who launched her own beauty brand, JLo Beauty, glows as effortlessly as ever!