It was the Portuguese’s incredible trinity in Al-Nassr’s victory

2024-03-30



Cristiano Ronaldo continues to break records and this Holy Saturday he scored a new hat-trick in Al Nassr’s 5-1 win against Al-Tai in the Saudi Arabian League. The 39-year-old Portuguese striker took advantage of the fact that the opponent was one player short from the 36th minute, when the match was tied at 1-1.

And in the 64th and 67th minutes the Portuguese took advantage of two balls inside the area and in both he used a powerful right hand which was impossible for the opposition goalkeeper to handle. With the match on the verge of collapse, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his hat-trick in the 87th minute after a brilliant cross from Al-Sulaihim and the Portuguese scored with a header.

How many are they missing for 1000 goals?

With this goal, Cristiano Ronaldo reached the 881st score of his career this Saturday and is 119 goals away from reaching 1000. Something that is only a question of time!

