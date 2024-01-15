“There are MIRs who will teach better classes than medical professors”

Adolfo Fernandez, hematology resident; and Ignacio Martin, family medicine resident.

Lack of business is not the problem Why can’t young doctors reach academia? This has been demonstrated by various mir He, in statements to medical writing, assure that the desire to dedicate itself to teaching has permeated the hospital services of Spain. New Criteria for recognition of medical teaching staff Promoted by the National Quality Assessment and Accreditation Agency (ANECA) it has been established that the years of MIR residency can be counted within the five years of required clinical experience. Reach permanent professor recognition Or professor. A step that MIR considers important to facilitate access to university teaching, despite the fact that they recognize that They “continue to demand many requirements, so it becomes a fantasy.”

Family Medicine resident Ignacio Martin explains about this medium, “I have considered dedicating myself to teaching, I really like it and I enjoy helping students, so I hope to find a One day I will achieve it.” Doctors comment that, in general “There is a lot of business for teaching among MIR“But that business” is not evident in being a university professor.

Occupation ‘small’ by city of residence

different residents in blood He also welcomes the opportunity to teach at university. Adolfo FernandezMIR, a second-year at Salamanca Hospital, says that “he would like to be a teacher, because his parents, who are teachers in an institution, have this vocation.” “I have always been interested in teaching,” he says. On the other hand, an MIR in the same specialty at the University Hospital of Santiago de Compostela (and who prefers not to be identified) says that “Galicia There is only one university in, so “Those who want to teach will have to go to the capital.”, “If the university were in my homeland, Vigo, I would definitely consider it,” he says enthusiastically. In this way, this resident confirms that he is at the crossroads of being able to dedicate himself to teaching “This is a problem that any specialist in Galicia can face”,

The plethora of requirements beyond experience complicates the path to learning in medicine.

The measure promoted by Anneca has been viewed favorably by this resident of the Santiago de Compostela hospital, saying that “it will help all those Those who want to opt for teachingHowever, access to teaching master’s degrees and the fact that there are so many limitations “The situation is becoming increasingly complex”, He says, “Many other conditions are still necessary for it to be effective; the properties help, but it is not the remedy that makes it particularly convenient.”

doctoral thesis wall

On a general level, Vigo’s MIR believes that “there are always a lot of people interested in teaching, but it is not easy to get into this world.” He explained, “Most residents have the desire, although some are only interested in clinical practice or research.” Despite this, there is hope to reach there one day teach classes at universityMIR shows “It is necessary to write a thesis To dedicate ourselves to medical teaching in Spain today, the problem of the requirements that are needed is therefore still hidden”.

“I am in favor of being involved in clinic, teaching and research”

‘Scaling’ the profession to reach the teaching profession

For his part, Jesús, a pediatrician, assures that this measure “can help, because it credits the years of residence and makes them count for something,” but he still considers it There is work to be done to promote the business, “There is a great desire among young doctors to teach, but access to it is very difficult,” the doctor explains.

Doctors say there are too many steps to take to reach a permanent teaching position, which penalizes young doctors. “Everything is based on merit and they always choose the oldest people,” he explains. like this, Often the “desire” to teach is valued more than experience., “I have teachers who give classes that don’t require much. I know residents who would have taught that subject betterEven if they have fewer years of experience,” he says.

Therefore, the resident believes that the ideal would be “Find a balance between experience and business” While choosing the profile for these teaching posts.